Hi, Subscriber

Packers Pass On Both Corners And Receivers In Very Surprising AI Mock Draft Pick

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Brian Gutekunst
Getty
Brian Gutekunst

Legitimate worries concerning artificial intelligence (AI) seem to be everywhere in media, podcasts and more.

However, on the subject of football, we may be some ways away from AI taking over, as a recent AI mock draft churned out a very strange selection for the Green Bay Packers.

In the draft produced by Microsoft’s “Copilot” AI chatbot, via USA Today’s Jacob Camenker, the Packers are projected to take Ohio State running back, TreVeyon Henderson, with the 23rd overall pick.

“Copilot has the Packers taking a page out of the Lions’ playbook and adding an explosive running back to pair with their three-down starter, Josh Jacobs“, Camenker writes, “The chatbot likes Henderson’s “exceptional speed and versatility.” However, it’s still hard to imagine the Packers spending a first-round pick on a running back after signing Jacobs to a lucrative four-year contract last offseason.”

Does It Make Sense For The Packers To Draft A Running Back In Round 1?

TreVeyon Henderson is undoubtedly a talented player, but the majority of draft analysts and insiders have him and fellow Ohio State back, Quinshon Judkins – who falls to the Vikings on the very next pick at #24 – to be early to mid second round picks.

Beyond even his draft pedigree, it feels unlikely that the Packers would select a running back in the first round of this year’s draft. Perhaps they might feel differently if an elite, top-five talent like Ashton Jeanty fell into their laps at 23, but for an at-value RB, it would be very strange decision.

The Packers have tended to prioritize defense in the first round historically, choosing to rely instead on their excellent in-house offensive line development of later round prospects, and on day two and three wideouts to fill out their receiving corps.

Moreover, Green Bay generally takes high-value positions early on in the draft. When they broke from their long-standing defensive tradition a year ago in taking Jordan Morgan with the 25th overall pick, they took him as an offensive tackle, and perhaps the future of the team’s blindside protection.

And with former All-Pro running back, Josh Jacobs, who had an excellent first season in Green Bay, still on the roster, it would make very little sense to make such a big investment at the position.

Who Might Green Bay Take Instead In Round 1?

Whilst in theory there is a non-zero chance Henderson becomes a Packer on day 1 of the draft, it feels more likely that Green Bay concentrates their efforts on two areas of need; receiver and cornerback.

The Packers are yet to truly fill the role of WR1 on offense, particularly given Christian Watson will likely miss the start of the 2025 season, and team could well be seeking a replacement for All-Pro, Jaire Alexander, who Green Bay is still reportedly looking to trade.

At #23, numerous prospects at either skill position are set to potentially be available, including Shavon Revel, Matthew Golden, Emeka Egbuka and Azareye’h Thomas.

Fans obviously want the Packers to, for once, prioritize supporting quarterback, Jordan Love, with more perimeter weapons. However, this year’s receiver class is very deep, with numerous high quality prospects expected to go in rounds two and three, so the team could wait to pull the trigger on a WR, yet again.

 

 

 

 

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

Green Bay Packers Players

Jaire Alexander's headshot J. Alexander
Deslin Alexandre's headshot D. Alexandre
Zayne Anderson's headshot Z. Anderson
Aaron Banks's headshot A. Banks
Karl Brooks's headshot K. Brooks
Chris Brooks's headshot C. Brooks
Omar Brown's headshot O. Brown
Javon Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Kenny Clark's headshot K. Clark
Sean Clifford's headshot S. Clifford
Edgerrin Cooper's headshot E. Cooper
Brenton Cox's headshot B. Cox
Alonzo Davis's headshot L. Davis
Romeo Doubs's headshot R. Doubs
Isaiah Dunn's headshot I. Dunn
Kingsley Enagbare's headshot K. Enagbare
James Ester's headshot J. Ester
Rashan Gary's headshot R. Gary
Travis Glover's headshot T. Glover
Lideatrick Griffin's headshot T. Griffin
Kamal Hadden's headshot K. Hadden
Alex Hale's headshot A. Hale
Mecole Hardman's headshot M. Hardman
Kaleb Hayes's headshot K. Hayes
Marquis Hayes's headshot M. Hayes
Malik Heath's headshot M. Heath
Julian Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Trey Hill's headshot T. Hill
Nate Hobbs's headshot N. Hobbs
Ty'Ron Hopper's headshot T. Hopper
Josh Jacobs's headshot J. Jacobs
Elgton Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Donovan Jennings's headshot D. Jennings
Cornelius Johnson's headshot C. Johnson
Kalen King's headshot K. King
Tucker Kraft's headshot T. Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd's headshot M. Lloyd
Jordan Love's headshot J. Love
Johnny Lumpkin's headshot J. Lumpkin
Jeremiah Martin's headshot J. Martin
Isaiah McDuffie's headshot I. McDuffie
Xavier McKinney's headshot X. McKinney
Brandon McManus's headshot B. McManus
Bo Melton's headshot B. Melton
Ellis Merriweather's headshot E. Merriweather
Jacob Monk's headshot J. Monk
Jordan Morgan's headshot J. Morgan
Arron Mosby's headshot A. Mosby
Luke Musgrave's headshot L. Musgrave
Keisean Nixon's headshot K. Nixon
Kitan Oladapo's headshot K. Oladapo
Matthew Orzech's headshot M. Orzech
Leonard Payne's headshot L. Payne
Keith Randolph's headshot K. Randolph
Jayden Reed's headshot J. Reed
Sean Rhyan's headshot S. Rhyan
Nesta Jade Silvera's headshot N. Silvera
Ben Sims's headshot B. Sims
Messiah Swinson's headshot M. Swinson
Kadeem Telfort's headshot K. Telfort
Zach Tom's headshot Z. Tom
Carrington Valentine's headshot C. Valentine
Lukas Van Ness's headshot L. Van Ness
Quay Walker's headshot Q. Walker
Rasheed Walker's headshot R. Walker
Christian Watson's headshot C. Watson
Daniel Whelan's headshot D. Whelan
Dontayvion Wicks's headshot D. Wicks
Evan Williams's headshot E. Williams
Malik Willis's headshot M. Willis
Emanuel Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Colby Wooden's headshot C. Wooden
Devonte Wyatt's headshot D. Wyatt

Comments

Packers Pass On Both Corners And Receivers In Very Surprising AI Mock Draft Pick

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x