Packers Pass On Both Corners And Receivers In Very Surprising AI Mock Draft Pick

Legitimate worries concerning artificial intelligence (AI) seem to be everywhere in media, podcasts and more.

However, on the subject of football, we may be some ways away from AI taking over, as a recent AI mock draft churned out a very strange selection for the Green Bay Packers.

In the draft produced by Microsoft’s “Copilot” AI chatbot, via USA Today’s Jacob Camenker, the Packers are projected to take Ohio State running back, TreVeyon Henderson, with the 23rd overall pick.

“Copilot has the Packers taking a page out of the Lions’ playbook and adding an explosive running back to pair with their three-down starter, Josh Jacobs“, Camenker writes, “The chatbot likes Henderson’s “exceptional speed and versatility.” However, it’s still hard to imagine the Packers spending a first-round pick on a running back after signing Jacobs to a lucrative four-year contract last offseason.”

Does It Make Sense For The Packers To Draft A Running Back In Round 1?

TreVeyon Henderson is undoubtedly a talented player, but the majority of draft analysts and insiders have him and fellow Ohio State back, Quinshon Judkins – who falls to the Vikings on the very next pick at #24 – to be early to mid second round picks.

Beyond even his draft pedigree, it feels unlikely that the Packers would select a running back in the first round of this year’s draft. Perhaps they might feel differently if an elite, top-five talent like Ashton Jeanty fell into their laps at 23, but for an at-value RB, it would be very strange decision.

The Packers have tended to prioritize defense in the first round historically, choosing to rely instead on their excellent in-house offensive line development of later round prospects, and on day two and three wideouts to fill out their receiving corps.

Moreover, Green Bay generally takes high-value positions early on in the draft. When they broke from their long-standing defensive tradition a year ago in taking Jordan Morgan with the 25th overall pick, they took him as an offensive tackle, and perhaps the future of the team’s blindside protection.

And with former All-Pro running back, Josh Jacobs, who had an excellent first season in Green Bay, still on the roster, it would make very little sense to make such a big investment at the position.

Who Might Green Bay Take Instead In Round 1?

Whilst in theory there is a non-zero chance Henderson becomes a Packer on day 1 of the draft, it feels more likely that Green Bay concentrates their efforts on two areas of need; receiver and cornerback.

The Packers are yet to truly fill the role of WR1 on offense, particularly given Christian Watson will likely miss the start of the 2025 season, and team could well be seeking a replacement for All-Pro, Jaire Alexander, who Green Bay is still reportedly looking to trade.

At #23, numerous prospects at either skill position are set to potentially be available, including Shavon Revel, Matthew Golden, Emeka Egbuka and Azareye’h Thomas.

Fans obviously want the Packers to, for once, prioritize supporting quarterback, Jordan Love, with more perimeter weapons. However, this year’s receiver class is very deep, with numerous high quality prospects expected to go in rounds two and three, so the team could wait to pull the trigger on a WR, yet again.