Packers Can Sign $60 Million OT After Bako-Bewele, Banks Injuries

The Green Bay Packers added offensive guard Cordell Volson this week to address their issues at offensive guard, but after a disastrous day full of injuries against the New York Jets in Week 2, one more O-lineman isn’t going to be enough.

Both right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele and guard Aaron Banks, the latter of whom missed Week 1 with knee tendonitis, left the game on Sunday, September 20.

“Zach Bako-Bewele carted off the field, wearing a cast on his right leg,” Ryan Wood of USA Today captioned a video of the offensive lineman’s first-quarter exit.

Banks exited the contest in the second half with a new health issue and is questionable to return.

“Aaron Banks (toe) and DT Anthony Campbell (ankle) are questionable to return,” Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported via social media.

Green Bay also had to start Jacob Monk at right guard despite a rough performance from him in Week 1, which points to how desperate the unit is for talent and depth.

There is not an abundance of options for the Packers at this point in the season, though one free agent stands out like a sore thumb: former Detroit Lions starting left tackle Taylor Decker.

Taylor Decker Will Likely Prove Pricey if Packers Pursue Him

Decker is a 10-year veteran who started all 140 games he played in for Detroit.

The former Pro Bowler played the first season of a three-year, $60 million deal in 2025 before asking for his release from the Lions during last offseason.

Detroit granted Decker his release, though he went through the entire summer and Week 1 unable to find a home.

However, after the way the Packers’ offensive line has played, and considering the rash of injury issues the unit has suffered during the first two games of the year, Decker’s arrival would be a godsend to a team desperate for some reliability in front of quarterback Jordan Love.

Taylor Decker May Not Remain Available for Long

Spotrac projects Decker’s market value at nearly $43 million over a new two-year deal, though the Packers may be able to secure him at a better annual average for one season given the lack of a market for the 33-year-old LT.

Decker would be out of position at right tackle if the Packers don’t want to move Jordan Morgan from the left side to replace Bako-Bewele, but at this point Green Bay needs any and all of the help it can get.

Given the offensive line concerns around the league, the Packers may need to move sooner than later on Decker if they are interested in bringing the best available OT into the fold, with teams like the Los Angeles Rams offering potential competition for Decker’s services.