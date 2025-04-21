Packers Could Trade ‘Litany of Young’ WRs for Tyreek Hill

It’s going to be quite the offseason for the Green Bay Packers, particularly considering their needs at wide receiver.

With quarterback Jordan Love entering his prime, the team will be looking for talent at the position in the upcoming draft, as the current WRs room comes with several question marks. Led by Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks and Christian Watson, the Packers have several potential playmakers, but none have emerged as The Guy.

Considering Green Bay’s current lack of a true WR1, the topic of a trade has also come up. Pro Football Network’s Sterling Xie believes Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill, who has been the subject of trade rumors himself recently, could be an option worth exploring for the Packers.

“Miami has several bloated contracts nearing their completion, led by Tyreek Hill,” Xie wrote on April 18.

“His base salary for this season is only $10 million, making him very tradeable if the Dolphins change their mind about entertaining trade offers for another aging core player. In reality, there are very few teams that wouldn’t be interested in Hill’s services,” Xie added. “The Packers have a litany of young receivers nearing the end of their rookie deals who could start for Miami.”

Hill Has Expressed Frustration in Miami, Caused Confusion on Social Media

In 2024, Hill’s performance saw a bit of a decline. He finished with 81 catches for 959 yards and six touchdowns over 17 games, averaging 11.8 yards per catch. This was a significant drop from his 2023 campaign, where he led the league with 1,799 receiving yards and 13 TDs, earning him the top spot on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

After the Dolphins’ 2024 season ended, Hill expressed both discontent in Miami and a desire to play for a squad that is consistently in the playoff hunt. The Packers meet the latter criteria.

“I just gotta do what’s best for me and my family,” he said after the season, via the Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly. “If that’s here or wherever the case may be, I’m finna open that door for myself. I’m opening the door. I’m out, bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, bro, I got to do what’s best for my career. I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there.”

Then, months later, Hill set social media afire when he posted a peace sign emoji, leaving fans to wonder if his exit was incoming.

Throughout his nine-year career, Hill has amassed 798 receptions for 11,098 yards and 95 total touchdowns. His accolades include eight Pro Bowl appearances, five First-Team All-Pro selections, a Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs and inclusion in the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Should the Green Bay Packers Explore the Idea of a Tyreek Hill Trade?

For Green Bay, acquiring Hill could provide Love the explosive playmaker he needs to take the offense to the next level. Pairing the two would be a boon for the vertical passing game.

Absorbing Hill’s contract and providing valuable draft capital would be necessary, though. The Dolphins would incur a $28.2 million dead cap charge if they trade Hill without a post-June 1 designation, which could be reduced to $12.7 million with such a designation, per Over the Cap.

The Packers would also have to send one — maybe even two — WRs back to Miami in the trade. If Green Bay adds another wideout in the draft, trading away multiple WRs might not be out of the question.

A potential trade package might include a second-round pick and a receiver like Doubs or Wicks. This would allow the Dolphins to get an asset or two for Hill, which would be appealing.

The decision to trade for Hill would ultimately require careful consideration of the financial implications and the value of assets exchanged, but the potential benefits on the field could justify the investment for Green Bay. We’ll see how the draft goes first.