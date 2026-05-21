Packers Get Tough Offseason Review After Quiet Moves

The Green Bay Packers inability to improve the roster was noticeable, and their offseason was given a modest grade of C-. Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports graded all of the NFC teams and noted that the Packers got a slightly below-average grade because they did not move the needle.

The Packers offseason will be defined and graded by how you view success. As noted, they did not make any splash moves and let veterans out the door, so it is easy to see the offseason as a struggling one. However, the Packers are a team that appears to be interested in building for long-term stability, and the roster is in a better position to compete for years to come, even if they are not all-in for 2026.

Green Bay Packers Offseason Defined by Lack of Splash Moves

First, it is hard to make a splash move when you traded for Micah Parsons late last offseason. That cost them draft equity and salary cap space. Second, this offseason was about making sure the salary cap is clear so that when they have Parsons, Jordan Love and any other big names under salary, they can still add veterans to fill out the roster at positions of weakness.

So, not going out and spending on anyone was the plan. Adding Javon Hargrave to replace Kenny Clark, who was involved in the Parsons trade, and adding Zaire Franklin to replace Quay Walker, who signed big in free agency, is savvy. These are minor drop-offs for major cap savings.

More than that, they are looking for their past draft classes to fill the losses on the roster.

The Packers Are Relying on Past Draft Classes to Overcome Quiet Offseason

Green Bay notably lost Romeo Doubs, Rashan Gary, Quay Walker, Rasheed Walker, and Elgton Jenkins this offseason. It is easy to see these names gone with minimal names added to replace them, and think that they had a good offseason. However, the Packers had been preparing for this, and they are leaning on past draft picks to fill the voids.

Matthew Golden is a former first-round pick selected to replace Doubs. Lukas Van Ness was taken in round one in 2023, and he will fill in for Gary. Their 2024 first-round pick, Jordan Morgan, will replace Walker, and their 2025 second-round pick will replace Jenkins. If you consider Green Bay was happy to let those free agents walk and have younger players with pedigree stepping into the roles that were left behind it is hard to say the roster is any worse.

When you consider Green Bay works a few years ahead, their offseason was typical for them. Most Packers fans, or people who believe in this philosophy, would say this offseason gets a B, if not higher. However, the Packers have one playoff win since Aaron Rodgers left and while they are in the mix every year, they cannot get over the hump. That is because this is a typical offseason for them. If fans are frustrated with not getting over the hump, it is easy to see the grade being a C- or lower.