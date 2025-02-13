Chiefs Give Travis Kelce Hard Deadline For Retirement Decision For One Sole Reason

Even prior to the Super Bowl collapse against the Philadelphia Eagles, the winds were very much swirling around rumors surrounding the future of All-Pro tight end, Travis Kelce.

Whilst Kelce came out publicly, stating he’d like to be on the team for the next three years, behind the scenes reports told a very different story.

Ian Rapoport reported last week that Kelce’s decision was a true toss-up, and that it could well come down to the result of lust Sunday’s Super Bowl.

It was not clear which result would entice Kelce either way, although one would imagine that yet another Super Bowl win to get the “three-peat” would have fired up the 10 x Pro Bowler to keep going – perhaps even trying to attempt a “four-peat”.

However, it was not to be, as the Eagles thumped the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, with KC’s final two scores both coming in “garbage time” with Philadelphia comfortably ahead, having pulled most of their starters.

Travis Kelce Pondering Future Post Super Bowl Defeat

After the Super Bowl, Kelce stated he will “take some time” to think about the possibility of retirement.

“I know everybody wants to know whether or not I’m playing next year. Right now, I’m just kicking everything down the road,” Kelce said on his podcast, new heights. “I’m kicking every can that I can down the road. I’m not making any crazy decisions, but right now, the biggest thing is just being there for my teammates and being there for my coaches, understanding that there’s a lot that goes into this thing.”

“I think I’m gonna take some time to figure it out, I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, it’s going to be something that it’s a wholehearted decision, I’m not half-assing it, I’m fully here for them – I think I can play. It’s just whether or not I’m motivated or it’s the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility.”

Chiefs Give Final Deadline For Kelce’s Retirement Decision

Per Nate Taylor and Cale Clinton of The Athletic, the Chiefs are giving Kelce until March 14 to decide whether he wants to stay with the team, or retire.

“If Kelce chooses to retire, the Chiefs, as they head into an intriguing offseason, want to know of his decision around March 14, according to a team source. Based on the deadline, the Chiefs are going to give Kelce a month to decide his future.”

The deadline seems slightly arbitrary at first glance; the legal tampering period starts on March 10, followed by the actual start of free agency on March 12 – Kelce’s final date comes in four days after the start of move-making, after which many top players and high-end tight ends may well be off the market.

However, it seems that the primary motif for the oddly specific deadline is financially motivated, per Taylor.

“Kelce’s contract, which runs through next season, includes an $11.5 million roster bonus that is due March 15, according to Over The Cap. The NFL’s free agency period begins March 10.”

$11.5 million is not an insignificant amount of money – even to the billionaire owners of NFL franchises. But more importantly, it’s $11.5 million that could be used on another player. And for a team routinely picking in the 30s come draft day, and currently struggling to re-sign their own players, let alone make much-needed splashes in free agency, they can use all the financial help they can get.