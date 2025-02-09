Travis Kelce’s Retirement Decision Could Come Down To One Single Thing

Hi, Subscriber

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs
Getty
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce‘s name has been synonymous with retirement rumors for the past two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl.

In fact, the past three years in building up to the Big Game – all of which the Kansas City Chiefs have attended – it seems like Kelce retirement noise has continued to buzz, especially given his now long-term relationship with billionaire pop star, Taylor Swift.

Earlier in Super Bowl week during the Chiefs’ media availability, Kelce came out specifically saying that he hopes to still be on the Chiefs in 3 years time – giving a pretty cut-and-dry answer to previously more loaded question.

However, on Saturday afternoon – the eve of the Super Bowl, Ian Rapoport reported that this seeming certainty to return to KC, come summer 2025, could be more questionable than once thought.

Travis Kelce’s Retirement Plans Could Change Depending On The Result of Super Bowl LIX

According to Rapoport and his sources, it is not out of the realms of possibility that the final choice hinges on the result of the game on Sunday.

“It is, in fact, possible that Super Bowl LIX on Sunday is the final game of Kelce’s 12-year professional career.

Kelce, who is in the conversation for greatest tight end to ever play in the NFL, is expected to take time after the Super Bowl, consider his future and make a decision before free agency, which officially begins March 12.

Sources informed of his thinking say Kelce’s decision could hinge on the results of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Would Kelce Be More Likely To Retire After A Win Or Loss

Whilst Rapoport notes that it could well affect his decision, he does not make it clear which way that would be.

Would a fourth Lombardi Trophy encourage the future Hall of Fame tight end to finally hang his cleats up, knowing the Chiefs made history in obtaining the all elusive “three-peat”.

Or would a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and QB, Jalen Hurts, provoke some doubt in the mind of the 7 x All Pro as to the potential longevity of the Kansas City dynasty, making 2025 a good time to move forward with his head held (moderately) high.

Beyond having a superstar girlfriend, the younger of the Kelce brothers hosts a podcast with his older brother, Jason, the very popular “New Heights”.

So, whilst many athletes look towards life beyond football and see an endless length of time with not much action to fill it, it is without doubt that Travis’ post-football life will be filled with unrelenting opportunity.

And whilst he is still quarterback, Patrick Mahomes‘ 3rd down safety blanket – particularly during playoff time, it feels like the 29 year old superstar does not rely on his aged TE nearly as much as he did earlier on in his career.

Whatever Kelce decides, the one thing we do know is that when he does call it a day, you’ll hear about it pretty loud and pretty fast.

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

