Travis Kelce’s Retirement Decision Could Come Down To One Single Thing

Travis Kelce‘s name has been synonymous with retirement rumors for the past two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl.

In fact, the past three years in building up to the Big Game – all of which the Kansas City Chiefs have attended – it seems like Kelce retirement noise has continued to buzz, especially given his now long-term relationship with billionaire pop star, Taylor Swift.

Earlier in Super Bowl week during the Chiefs’ media availability, Kelce came out specifically saying that he hopes to still be on the Chiefs in 3 years time – giving a pretty cut-and-dry answer to previously more loaded question.

However, on Saturday afternoon – the eve of the Super Bowl, Ian Rapoport reported that this seeming certainty to return to KC, come summer 2025, could be more questionable than once thought.

#Chiefs star TE Travis Kelce has said he’s got a lot of good football left. Yet whether he plays in 2025 is very much up in the air. Sources say Kelce is undecided about his future, and Sunday’s result could affect it. My story: https://t.co/GcxaqikEHbhttps://t.co/GcxaqikEHb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2025

Travis Kelce’s Retirement Plans Could Change Depending On The Result of Super Bowl LIX

According to Rapoport and his sources, it is not out of the realms of possibility that the final choice hinges on the result of the game on Sunday.

“It is, in fact, possible that Super Bowl LIX on Sunday is the final game of Kelce’s 12-year professional career.

Kelce, who is in the conversation for greatest tight end to ever play in the NFL, is expected to take time after the Super Bowl, consider his future and make a decision before free agency, which officially begins March 12.