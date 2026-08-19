Ex-Packers Failed Experiment CB Trevon Diggs Lands With NFC Contender: Report

The Green Bay Packers tried to make former All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs fit in their secondary. It didn’t work, though, and the Packers gave up after just two games.

Now another NFC contender is going to give Diggs a shot.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that Diggs agreed to a contract to join the Seattle Seahawks.

“Former Cowboys two-time Pro-Bowl CB Trevon Diggs is signing a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks,” wrote Schefter on X.

Diggs played one regular season game for the Packers, which he started, last season. Green Bay claimed him off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys on December 31.

Diggs also appeared in the NFC wild card round for the Packers against the Chicago Bears.

Over the two contests, Diggs posted three combined tackles. Green Bay released Diggs on January 20. He remained a free agent until Wednesday.

Former Packers CB Trevon Diggs Signs With Seahawks

The Seahawks are essentially taking the same chance with Diggs the Packers did at the end of last season.

Dallas drafted the cornerback at No. 51 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was an All-Pro and Pro Bowl player by his second season.

In 2022, Diggs intercepted 11 passes for the Cowboys, returning two of them for touchdowns. He also had 52 combined tackles and 21 pass defenses.

Diggs made the Pro Bowl for the Cowboys in 2022 as well.

Before 2023, Diggs signed a five-year, $97 million extension in Dallas. The cornerback then suffered a torn ACL in September of that year. He returned for the start of the 2024 regular season but dealt with other ailments during that campaign.

Last season, Diggs went through concussion symptoms in October. The Cowboys released him on December 30.

By that time, Diggs and the Cowboys had gone through several issues in their relationship.

“The Cowboys had problems with how Diggs rehabbed in each of the past two years. The club enforced a $500,000 base salary de-escalator for 2025 when he failed to take part in 84% of the team’s voluntary offseason program. He chose to do his rehab work in South Florida instead of under the supervision of the team’s athletic training staff,” wrote ESPN’s Todd Archer on December 30.

“Diggs opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list but was activated in time to play the first game of the season. He expressed the desire to play more man-to-man coverage in a meeting with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus with the unit off to a poor start.”

Green Bay Sees Diggs Land With Super Bowl Champs

After claiming him off waivers, the Packers paid Diggs his Week 18 base salary, which was $472,000. He didn’t have any guaranteed money left on his contract when Green Bay released him in January.

In all likelihood, the Seahawks are inking Diggs to a 1-year deal worth close to league minimum. Essentially, the Seahawks are taking on minimum risk with the cornerback as the Packers did.

Clearly, Green Bay didn’t want the veteran back. The Packers are hoping their young additions at cornerback help improve unit not only this fall but in the years to come.

But that doesn’t mean the Packers wanted Diggs to land with another NFC contender.

There’s no guarantee Diggs works out in Seattle. But he is another defensive weapon for a defense that was already at the top of the league last season.

The Packers won’t see the Seahawks during the regular season. But more than likely, Green Bay will have to beat Seattle to reach the Super Bowl.