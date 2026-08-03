Packers Rookie Sparks Unexpected Training Camp Problem

The Green Bay Packers are expected to have a competition at kicker this offseason. However, it has not shaped out the way they wanted it to. The two names brought in to compete with rookie kicker Trey Smack have been waived. Meanwhile, Smack is coming off a tough couple of days, where he went 3-for-5 kicking field goals in back-to-back days.

Smack hit field goals from 28, 33, and 42 yards. However, he missed his kicks from 38 and 45 yards. On the second day, he connected from 40, 43, and 48. However, his misses were from 33 and 55. Reports were that the 55-yard kick was not close.

The team is going to be put in a tough spot where they have to decide whether to continue to let Smack get all of the chances or continue this competition by bringing someone in to push him. Their issue is that injuries to other positions are not opening the depth chart spots.

The Green Bay Packers Might Have a Problem at Kicker

The Packers initially had Lucas Havrisik, whom they signed last season when Brandon McManus got hurt last year. However, the team released Havrisik just before the start of training camp, opting to sign Lenny Krieg.

The issue is that after Krieg’s first practice with the team, the Packers had a long snapper injury. They are banged up in other spots, so they did not have the depth to take away from other positions. To add a new long snapper, they released Krieg.

Perhaps once the team gets a touch healthier, they can release a player from another position, or they can release their extra long snapper. That would add the extra spot for another kicker. Until then, they are going to lean on Smack.

Smack was a sixth-round pick from Florida. Considering the team drafted him and he is just a rookie, it was hard to see him getting released in his first training camp. At the same time, the team cannot play a kicker they do not trust, and being drafted so late should not guarantee him anything.

It makes sense why the team would want to bring in competition, but it makes just as much sense why they would release his competitor when the roster got tight.

Packers Make Special Teams Changes

The change at kicker is not the only move the team is making on special teams. It is also in the first year of their new special teams coordinator. The team let go of Rich Bisaccia in favor of Cam Achord.

He was the assistant special teams coach with the New England Patriots from 2018-19 and was their special teams coordinator from 2020-2023. He became the New York Giants assistant special teams coordinator in 2024-25, and now he is back up to special teams coordinator with the Packers.

Green Bay will also have a new punt and kick return option. They signed Skyy Moore, who appears to have a strong hold of the job. While it is only for the time being, they also have a new long snapper. There are big changes to the special teams unit.