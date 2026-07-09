Packers’ Future Called Into Question by New Rankings

The Green Bay Packers only had two players ranked in the top 100 in the NFL, according to CBS Sports. While it was thought that the roster was just young and had potential, the team also did not have any players crack the top 25 players on the All-Under 25 team.

This team featured the best players in the NFL at the age of 25 or younger, and it did not feature any Packers. The lack of Green Bay players on any of these lists might speak to the Packers’ roster being in a worse spot than some realize, both in the short and long term.

Green Bay Packers Underrepresented in Offseason Rankings

The Packers do not have very many legitimate candidates to make the list. Tucker Kraft is 25 years old and is the biggest snub to be pushed off the list. Colston Loveland came in 25th, and while he was impressive during his rookie season, Kraft already has a much stronger resume.

Kraft was right behind Loveland in the top 100 list as well, showing that he is being a bit underrated due to his ACL recovery. Still, other than Kraft, it is hard to find a Packers player who should make the list.

Sean Rhyan is just 25 years old and has plenty of starting experience. However, he is sliding from guard to center this year, and there are questions as to how it will work out. Considering Joe Alt ranked 24th on the list, it would be hard to squeeze in a center who has played guard for the past couple of seasons.

The only other players under the age of 25 with legitimate roles on the Packers are Anthony Belton, Jordan Morgan, and Matthew Golden. Depending on what outlet you read, you can find a case for all three to be the Green Bay breakout in 2026.

However, Belton and Morgan are entering their first years starting at their respective position. Meanwhile, Golden did not show much in his rookie year, failing to top 400 yards.

All three can ascend to a star status, especially Morgan and Golden at premium positions. However, it has not happened yet.

NFC North Has Strong Representation in the Under-25 Team

Perhaps the most concerning part of the under-25 list is the strong representation of Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions players. Fortunately for the Packers, the Minnesota Vikings did not have anyone on the list, either. Perhaps that is why they have a new General Manager.

However, now it is Green Bay looking like the Vikings, looking up at the Bears and the Lions.

Detroit had Penei Sewell ranked third and Jahmyr Gibbs ranked ninth. Few teams can say they have a duo that is dynamic and young in the NFL. Meanwhile, for the Bears, Caleb Williams came in at seventh, and Loveland finished at 25th. A passer and his primary pass catcher is not a bad spot to start a team with.

So, the Packers have to see their young players ascend or they will fall behind these teams.