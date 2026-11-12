Packers Urged to Sign 70-Sack Pass Rusher After Failing to Make Trade

The Green Bay Packers stood pat at the NFL trade deadline.

There is reason to believe they will be ok, as they have won five of their last six games. However, improvements could always be made, and the Packers are competiting in the toughest division in the NFL.

Green Bay Packers Urged to Sign Free Agent Pass Rusher Leonard Floyd

Although the trade deadline has passed, there are still plenty of free agents available. Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently made a list of the top 10 who he believes could still help teams down the stretch of the season. Moton thinks Leonard Floyd would make great depth behind Micah Parsons and Lukas Van Ness, especially with Parsons coming off his injury.

“With the Green Bay Packers, he (Leonard Floyd) could spell Lukas Van Ness and Micah Parsons (torn ACL), who, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, is targeting a Week 12 return.”

Parsons’ return will obviously provide a huge boost to Green Bay’s defense, but it could take him a few games to get his legs back under him. Bringing in someone fresh like Floyd would take some pressure off Parsons while also adding another veteran presence for leadership.

Leonard Floyd Has Had Productive NFL Career

Floyd was a first-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears in 2016. He made an instant impact, as he was name to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. Floyd then experienced a bit of a regression due to not being a good scheme fit for defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano. That led to him joining the Los Angeles Rams in 2020.

Floyd had a breakout season in Los Angeles, posting a career high 10.5 sacks. He recorded 9.5 the following year, and played a key part in the Rams winning Super Bowl LVI. Floyd reinvented himself once again in 2023 with the Buffalo Bills, matching his career high sack total of 10.5.

After that, he put up 8.5 sacks with the San Francisco 49ers. In 2025 Floyd joined the Atlanta Falcons, and was designated into a rotational role. He had just 3.5 sacks on a career low 49% of the defensive snaps. Floyd may have lost a step, but should still be able to make in impact in a limited role.