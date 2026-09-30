Packers Urged to Trade for Former 2nd-Round OT Amid Offensive Line Reshuffling

The Green Bay Packers have added three new veteran guards since their Week 3 debacle against the Atlanta Falcons. But the team might still be interested in an addition at offensive tackle.

If so, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox has the ideal target — Jacksonville Jaguars veteran Walker Little.

Knox included Little on his Week 4 NFL trade block big board. The BR analyst named the Packers and Chicago Bears two potential suitors for Little.

“The Jacksonville Jaguars are sitting at 2-1 and should be buyers instead of sellers at the trade deadline. However, they’re also in possession of a potentially valuable trade chip in the form of offensive tackle Walker Little,” wrote Knox.

“Little has primarily played left tackle in the NFL, but he has cross-trained at other spots. The 27-year-old has never been a high-end starter, but he has appeared in 73 games with 39 starts. He can help a team seeking offensive-line depth or a capable spot starter at left tackle.”

Fourth-year offensive tackle Anton Harrison has taken every snap at left tackle for the Jaguars through three games this season. That makes Little a potential trade candidate for the Jaguars.

In Green Bay, Jordan Morgan has played left tackle and allowed a team-high 11 pressures over the first three weeks.

Why Packers Could Acquire Tackle Walker Little From Jaguars

Getty Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Green Bay Packers potential suitors for Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little.

With Green Bay already adding three offensive linemen in free agency this week, there might be less urgency for the Packers to trade for Little. The Packers added that third lineman, Kevin Zeitler, Wednesday morning just after Knox released his Week 4 trade big board.

However, Zeitler and the two other new Packers linemen, Mekhi Becton and Laken Tomlinson, all play guard.

Those veterans could push Aaron Banks at left guard and Jacob Monk at right guard. Specifically, Becton and Tomlinson will probably compete for the left guard job while Zeitler is probably going to play right guard.

The Packers also have issues at tackle. In addition to Morgan’s struggles, starting right tackle Zach Tom suffered a season-ending patellar tendon injury during Week 2.

Most of Little’s NFL experience has come at left tackle. But he could also play right tackle if need be. The Packers could acquire him to line up at either spot with Morgan manning the other role.

Green Bay drafted Morgan to be its franchise left tackle, but he played right tackle last season. His transition to left tackle hasn’t gone well to begin 2026.

Knox projected Little to be worth a conditional 2027 sixth-round pick and/or a veteran defender on the trade market. Since the Jaguars are contending, they might prefer a player. The Packers should be willing to give up some defensive experience if they can add a starting caliber tackle.

The Packers have arguably featured the worst offensive line in the league to begin this season. Pro Football Focus has the line ranked last in pass protection after three games.

“The Green Bay offensive line has earned a 41.7 PFF pass-blocking grade and a 78.9 pass-blocking efficiency rating, both of which rank last among the NFL’s 32 offensive lines,” wrote PFF’s Mark Chichester. “The unit has also surrendered a league-high 51 pressures, 14 more than the next-closest team, while its 20 quarterback hits allowed are 12 more than any other team.”