Packers All-Pro Dealt Bad Injury News Before Week 10

Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney is officially listed as questionable for the team’s Week 10 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. McKinney had been healthy and practicing all week, but was added to the injury report with a foot injury.

McKinney joins Javon Bullard, Lukas Van Ness, Kevin Zeitler, Skyy Moore, Chris Brooks, and Travis Glover as names who are questionable.

The Packers listed Zaire Franklin as doubtful. Micah Parsons, Josh Jacobs, Sean Rhyan, and Josh Whyle are out.

The only name that is a big surprise addition is McKinney.

Green Bay Packers Add Safety Xavier McKinney to the injury report

McKinney has been a revelation for the Green Bay Packers since the team signed the first-round safety to a four-year, $67-million-dollar deal in free agency back in 2024. While he had an up-and-down career with the New York Giants, he made the Pro Bowl and the first-team All-Pro in his first season with the Green Bay Packers.

McKinney was a second-team All-Pro last season, and with one sack and five interceptions this season, he is on his way to another All-Pro season with Green Bay.

The injury comes at a bad time for a team that is soaring right now. After a 1-2 start to the season, the Packers have gone 5-1 in their last six games. Now, they have caught up with the Vikings, who started the season 6-0, but have now dropped two straight.

Bullard has vowed to play, but he is listed as questionable as well. Still, if Bullard and McKinney were to miss this game, they would be without two of their top three defensive backs in the backfield. This would not be helpful against Kirk Cousins in his first start back with the Vikings.

If Bullard and McKinney can play, they can frustrate the new addition by changing coverages.

Packers Injury Report is Not Helpful for Week 11

The two names that have popped up on the Packers injury report unexpectedly are Kevin Zeitler and McKinney. As mentioned, Bullard is expected to play, and Van Ness has progressed from someone who did not participate to somebody who is limited on Friday.

Skyy Moore and Chris Brooks were on the IR and are expected to be elevated on Saturday. Meanwhile, Glover was demoted from his starting spot. So, those two names are the only ones that the coach has not commented on, or they have not commented on themselves. They are the two names to watch through the weekend and potentially up until kick-off.