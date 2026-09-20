Hi, Subscriber

Packers’ Zach Bako-Bawele Carted Off in Green Bay’s 2nd Scary Injury of Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Zach Tom Green Bay Packers
Getty
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 28: Zach Tom #50 of the Green Bay Packers anticipates a play during a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Lions defeated the Packers 34-20. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers‘ offensive line was among the least effective in the NFL in Week 1, and things just got a whole lot worse.

Right tackle Zach Bako-Bawele, formerly Zach Tom, is far and away the team’s best offensive lineman. So it was more that a little unfortunate to watch Bako-Bawele’s teammates gather around to wish him well as Packers’ doctors carted the RT off the field agains the New York Jets on Sunday, September 20 with what appears to be a major injury to his right leg.

“Zach Bako-Bewele carted off the field, wearing a cast on his right leg,” Ryan Wood of USA Today captioned a video of the offensive lineman’s first-quarter exit.

Wide receiver Jayden Reed also left the field in the first quarter with what appeared to be a serious injury of his own.

“Entire #Packers sideline onto the field surrounding Jayden Reed as he’s placed on the stretcher, cart waiting,” Wood reported via X earlier in the game. “He was moving his right leg, a good sign.”

The author will update this post. 

Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

0 Comments

Packers’ Zach Bako-Bawele Carted Off in Green Bay’s 2nd Scary Injury of Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x