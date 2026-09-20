Packers’ Zach Bako-Bawele Carted Off in Green Bay’s 2nd Scary Injury of Game

The Green Bay Packers‘ offensive line was among the least effective in the NFL in Week 1, and things just got a whole lot worse.

Right tackle Zach Bako-Bawele, formerly Zach Tom, is far and away the team’s best offensive lineman. So it was more that a little unfortunate to watch Bako-Bawele’s teammates gather around to wish him well as Packers’ doctors carted the RT off the field agains the New York Jets on Sunday, September 20 with what appears to be a major injury to his right leg.

“Zach Bako-Bewele carted off the field, wearing a cast on his right leg,” Ryan Wood of USA Today captioned a video of the offensive lineman’s first-quarter exit.

Wide receiver Jayden Reed also left the field in the first quarter with what appeared to be a serious injury of his own.

“Entire #Packers sideline onto the field surrounding Jayden Reed as he’s placed on the stretcher, cart waiting,” Wood reported via X earlier in the game. “He was moving his right leg, a good sign.”

The author will update this post.