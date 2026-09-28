Packers Announce Pair of Roster Moves After Recent Signings

Through three weeks, the Green Bay Packers have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL, and it’s clear that the team is not happy with where they are at. As a result, a handful of changes have been made in the wake of their Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, particularly when it comes to their offensive line.

In an attempt to add more experience to their ailing o-line, the Packers have signed Laken Tomlinson and Mekhi Becton over the past few days. With two new players in town, Green Bay needed to make corresponding roster moves, and on Monday afternoon, the team revealed how it would be creating space for Tomlinson and Becton’s impending arrivals.

Packers Place Zach Bako-Bewele on Injured Reserve, Release Eric Johnson II

The Packers are 1-2 through three games, and if it weren’t for a late overtime rally against the New York Jets, they would be winless. Green Bay has holes all over its roster, but its offensive line’s struggles have been the biggest issue of the bunch. Not only is this group struggling to keep Jordan Love standing upright in the pocket, but it has been unable to open up holes for the rushing attack, too.

Injuries are piling up at this spot, and after watching a depleted group get destroyed by the Falcons on Thursday Night Football, the Packers decided that enough is enough. Tomlinson, a former Pro Bowl guard, was signed off of the Dallas Cowboys‘ practice squad, while Becton, who previously won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, was added to the practice squad.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see both of these guys start in Week 4, but before that can happen, Green Bay needed to open up space for them on the roster. As a result, fellow offensive lineman Zach Bako-Bewele was placed on injured reserve, while defensive tackle Eric Johnson II was released from the practice squad.

The Green Bay Packers signed G Laken Tomlinson to the active roster from the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad, signed G Mekhi Becton Sr. to the practice squad, placed OL Zach Bako-Bewele on injured reserve and released DT Eric Johnson II from the practice squad,” the team announced on its official website.

Packers Hoping New-Look Offensive Line Can Get the Offense Going

Getty GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 24: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers reacts against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter of the game at Lambeau Field on September 24, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Bako-Bewele is one of several injured Packers offensive linemen, and after suffering a season-ending torn patellar tendon, seeing him placed on injured reserve isn’t much of a surprise. Johnson, meanwhile, didn’t suit up for Green Bay at all this season, and while he has upside, the team simply needs all the help it can get along the offensive line right now.

Practice this week will be dedicated to getting the offensive line up to speed. Tomlinson will almost certainly start right away, and there’s a chance that Becton gets elevated from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Week 4 if he’s ready to go. The Packers should be favored to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but as we have seen so far this season, nothing is guaranteed when it comes to this team’s performance.