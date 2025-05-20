Packers 42-Game Starter Put on Notice Ahead of OTAs

The Green Bay Packers have raised some eyebrows with their recent comments about starting right tackle Zach Tom and the positional battle ahead of him.

Tom — a 2022 fourth-round pick — has been one of the Packers’ top offensive linemen since he stepped into the lineup as an injury replacement for former All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari during his rookie season. He became the team’s starting right tackle in 2023 and has made 37 consecutive starts in the regular season and playoffs since then.

Evidently, though, the Packers are leaving the door open for Tom to potentially lose his job in 2025 if he cannot fend off a challenge from second-round rookie Anthony Belton.

“We’re going to have a lot of competition there at both tackle positions with trying to find who our best five guys are,” Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said earlier in May when asked about his outlook for the offensive line heading into 2025.

“However it shakes out — tackle, right tackle, obviously right guard — there’s a lot of good competition. The guys we’ve added, plus the guys getting older and getting more experience, it’s going to be really interesting to see how this all shakes out.”

The Packers wanting competition along their offensive line is no surprise. They have long touted the “best five” approach under head coach Matt LaFleur. But while many expected the Packers to have battles at left tackle and right guard, though, Stenavich’s specific mention of competition at right tackle indicates Tom’s job isn’t safe in 2025.

Packers Rookie Anthony Belton Could Push Zach Tom

The Packers have several moving parts on their offensive line heading into 2025 OTAs.

Two-time Pro Bowler Elgton Jenkins is moving inside to center (if the Packers resolve his contract dispute, that is), while newly signed veteran Aaron Banks will take over Jenkins’ old role at left guard. They also have center Josh Myers out of the picture and their new second-round offensive tackle — Belton — joining the fray to vie for a role.

When the Packers drafted Belton at No. 54 overall, though, expectations from fans were that he would likely come in and push starter Rasheed Walker for the left tackle job. He has the ideal size at 6-foot-6 and 333 pounds with an 83 1/8-inch wingspan and started in the blindside role for three years at NC State. Walker is also entering a contract year.

Instead, Stevavich’s comments imply the Packers are willing to let Belton compete for a role on both the left and right side. The freedom to compete for the right tackle job does not mean that Belton is favored to beat out Tom, but it does indicate that Tom is less established than he seemed after a generally strong first two seasons as a full-timer.

The Packers also have 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan in the mix. While he will also compete with Sean Rhyan for the right guard job, he is a former collegiate tackle and could make a compelling case to be in the lineup even if Rhyan wins at right guard.

Zach Tom in Line for Massive Payday if He Keeps Job

The Packers’ openness about competition for Tom at right tackle may turn some heads, but a likely reason why they are comfortable pushing him is that they are roughly 10 months away from needing to decide about his long-term future with the team.

Like Walker, Tom is also entering the final season of his four-year rookie contract and will put himself in line for a significant payday next offseason if he retains his starting job in 2025 and continues to play at a high level for the Packers throughout the season.

Using its market-value formula, Spotrac projects Tom could sign for as much as $21.7 million annually, which would make him the fourth-highest-paid right tackle in the league in terms of average annual value and the 10th-highest-paid tackle overall.

Now, the Packers can afford to pay him even if he shoots for the stars on his next deal, but it is logical for them to add legitimate competition to the mix. Belton’s presence not only gives them leverage in negotiations with Tom but also gives them their best shot at seeing, once and for all, if Tom is the best option for them before giving him a payday.