NFL Hands Down Discipline for Texans Player Before Cowboys Game

The NFL has come down hard on 2025 Pro Bowler and Houston Texans starting linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

“Texans Pro Bowl middle linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was fined $17,911 by the NFL for unnecessary roughness during a loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, per a league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on October 1.

“Al-Shaair is appealing the fine, per a source.”

This is an unfortunate development, but not a surprise, following Al-Shaair’s hit on Colts wide receiver Josh Downs during the Week 3 loss.

“I think it should have been called right there,” ex-Colts running back Robert Turbin said during the game. “He’s [Downs] not defenseless anymore. He got a hit [by Bullock first]. But the helmet-to-helmet, for sure, I thought should have drew a penalty.”

Texans Get More Bad News on Azeez Al-Shaair

Al-Shaair’s appeal is not a frivolous attempt to avoid punishment. The Texans team captain faces significant ramifications.

Under the revised league rules unveiled in August, which detail greater emphasis on a specific subset of personal fouls, Al-Shaair now has one strike against him. If he picks up two more, he will trigger an automatic one-game suspension.

The NFL and NFLPA announced the five categories in their announcement this summer:

Hip Drop Tackle

Horse Collar Tackle

Launching

Hit on a Defenseless Player

Blindside Block

With just one such infraction against him, Al-Shaair could get 50% of his fine money back, assuming it sticks in some capacity.

Al-Shaair must be wary moving forward, though. He and everyone else began the season with clean slates. However, these strikes will carry over into future seasons. He already has a history of borderline plays and receiving fines.

This is his second fine of the 2026 season.

He received a fine for an unapproved message on his uniform after writing the name of slain Palestinian child Hind Rajab on his eye black in Week 1.

Al-Shaair avoided a similar fine after writing the name Wafaa Akila on his eye black strips in Week 2, removing them before the game. He also did not appeal the initial fine against him for the Week 1 violation.

Al-Shaair wrote two more names, Lana and Bana Ahmed, on his eye black in Week 3.

Azeez Al-Shaair Avoided Harsher Punishment

Al-Shaair’s fine is in line with a first offense for a hit on a defenseless player. In real time, Turbin believed Downs was not defenseless, since he was already in the grasp of Texans safety Calen Bullock.

The difference between a hit on a defenseless player and launching or illegal use of the helmet is just under $6,000, per the NFL.

The NFL notably did not attempt to make an example of Al-Shaair despite his history.

However, the Texans have even more pressing concerns regarding Al-Shaair. He is dealing with a groin injury and is not expected to play in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys. The Texans are already without their second and third starters, Henry To’oTo’o and E.J. Speed.

Also notable, the Cowboys were rumored to be interested in trading for Al-Shaair this offseason. Obviously, nothing came of that.

Instead, the Texans extended Al-Shaair, giving him a three-year, $54 million deal.