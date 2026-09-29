Texans Facing ‘Concern’ With Pro Bowl Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair

The Houston Texans could be without their top the intended starting linbackers following the latest news on Pro Bowler and team captain Azeez Al-Shaair

“There is concern, per league sources, about status of #Texans Pro Bowl middle linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair for #Cowboys game due to groin injury that forced him to miss time vs. #Colts while still leading team in tackles,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported in a post on X on September 29. “If Al-Shaair is sidelined, #Texans would go with Jake Hansen and rookie Wade Woodaz. Hansen would likely be the green dot signal caller. Something to monitor all week for 0-3 Texans heading into Sunday home game.”

This news adds context to the Texans signing Caleb Johnson back to their practice squad.

Azeez Al-Shaair Could Miss Texans Game vs Cowboys

The Texans already without their other two linebackers E.J. Speed and Henry To’oTo’o due to injuries. Speed is on the physically able to perform (PUP) list after suffering a quad injury that required surgery during the Texans’ offseason program.

To’oTo’o suffered a shoulder injury in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals and is on injured reserve.

He is expected to miss multiple months.

Al-Shaair was forced from action twice during the Texans’ loss to the Colts. He was able to finish the game and did not speak with reporters after the game, according to Wilson in a follow-up article.

The Texans are hosting the Dallas Cowboys, and losing Al-Shaair would remove another key cog from the field.

Further complicating matters, the Texans will not go on their bye until Week 8.

They are stuck making do for another month-plus before they can regroup. At 0-3, that is an ominous timeframe that features matchups against the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars along the way.

Al-Shaair’s status will certainly be among the top storylines for the Texans this week as they prepare to face the Cowboys.