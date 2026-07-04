Will Anderson Jr. Draws Attention After Putting Texans on Notice

The Houston Texans have been one of the top teams in the NFL, tied for the third-most wins over the past three seasons, per Stathead. But Texans All-Pro Will Anderson Jr. believes it is time for the team to cement itself as the NFL’s best.

To do that, though, would require an effort of historic proportions for Anderson and, even more, the Texans.

If the offseason program is any indication, Anderson will be doing his part.

Texans’ Will Anderson Jr. Sets Historic Goal

Anderson is accomplished, with the Texans’ fourth-year pro earning Defensive Rookie of the Year, two Pro Bowl nods, and a selection as a 2025 First Team All-Pro already in his young NFL career.

However, Anderson made it clear that the Texans’ goal is to reach the Super Bowl.

ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime cited the defensive end’s impassioned message to teammates during the offseason program, but noted the Texans’ history as “one thing we should know” about the club.

“The Texans’ goal is the Super Bowl, but they’ve never been beyond the divisional round (0-7) — including losses the past three seasons,” Bien-Aime wrote on July 4. “In fact, Houston is the only franchise in the league to never reach a conference championship.”

Bien-Aime said Anderson and the Texans’ “elite defense is still intact.”

However, “All eyes will be on the offense, led by quarterback C.J. Stroud, to see if it can muster up enough points to complement one of the best defenses in the NFL.”

The Texans’ defense led the NFL in yards allowed and ranked second in scoring defense during the 2025 regular season. Their offense finished 13th in scoring. However, it was 18th overall, leaving them as the weak link in the Texans’ Super Bowl chase.

The Texans have the sixth-best odds (tie) to win the Super Bowl in the AFC, per FanDuel.

Will Anderson Jr. Put Texans on Notice

The Texans inked Anderson to a record-setting three-year, $150 million contract this offseason to reward him for what he has done. But the former third-overall pick of the 2023 draft has rewarded them by showing even greater leadership.

Anderson’s message, which Bien-Aime called “clear,” is a prime example. The defender said it would “most definitely” be “fair” to say they had Super Bowl “expectations.”

“The additions that they went and got in the offseason have been great,” Anderson told reporters in June about his tone-setting message, adding that he believes “what we want as a team is right in front of us. I told the guys today when we broke it down, I said, ‘Man, it’s a confidence thing.’ I said, ‘Look, everybody in the circle believes that this is a Super Bowl team?’ And everybody raised their hand.”

In response, Anderson said, “I said, ‘Well, the front office, the coaches, they made the decision to bring you here because they thought that you could help us win that Super Bowl. So, you’re a Super Bowl-caliber player.’ And so, for me, I look at this team, man, and we got Super Bowl-caliber players all over the field, and it’s just about taking that next step.”

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans joked about needing to pull Anderson back to keep him from wrecking shop in practices during the offseason program.

So, Anderson is marrying his words with actions, which can only bode well for the Texans.

Texans Show Promising Sign During Offseason Program

Anderson’s intensity and focus were not the only positive things to emerge from the Texans’ offseason program. He noted how this spring stood out to him, from veterans to the incoming rookie class.

“This has been the best OTAs that we’ve had offensively and defensively, man. Everybody’s locked in. I love the rookie class that we got, man. They’re adapting really well. Getting into the building early, taking care of their bodies, staying extra during meetings, staying extra on the field. But that’s the culture that’s been built here. Everybody’s buying in,” Anderson said, comparing it to his previous three years.

“This OTAs has been like the best OTAs I’ve seen, with everybody buying in offensively, defensively. Offense doing their thing, pre- snap or whatever it may look like. Defense getting lined up, coverage stuff, D-line stuff. So, it’s just been a great sight to see, and I’m excited for the future of this team.”

Anderson and the Texans can only hope all of this positive energy carries over when the games begin counting in the regular season, all the way to the Super Bowl.