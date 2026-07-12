Will Anderson Jr. Offers Strong Words About Texans Teammate 

The Houston Texans may have found the missing piece to their stellar defensive front, if there was one, in rookie second-round draft pick Kayden McDonald, and teammate Will Anderson Jr. underscored that reality in his recent remarks.

Anderson has become one of the NFL’s premier players, let alone pass rushers, and is arguably already the face of the Texans’ top-flight defense.

He believes that McDonald is going to elevate the Texans as a rookie.

Kayden McDonald Gets Major Vote of Confidence From Texans’ Will Anderson Jr.

The Texans did not simply sit back and wait for McDonald to fall to them, trading up two slots to select the former Ohio State Buckeye in the 2026 draft. That aggressiveness could pay significant dividends, as Anderson lauded McDonald at his third annual youth football camp.

“Man, it’s been so crazy because I haven’t had a guy like that yet,” Anderson told Brian “Big Sarge” Barfield on July 11. “So, now that I got a guy under me, watch me–I mean, of course, I’ve had guys watching me. But having a guy like right beside me, watching me, it’s kind of like, ‘Dang, I’m old, man. But it’s been awesome, man.

“He remind me so much of myself like in practice and indie [individual position drills], Coach like ‘No [more reps].’ He’s like, ‘No, I want another rep!’”

Anderson reiterated that McDonald reminds him “so much” of himself, which is promising.

“It’s easy to be able to work with him and tell him, ‘Find your sweet spot, man. Listen to your body right here,’ or like ‘This is what I do, this is what I do,’” Anderson said of imparting knowledge on his young teammate. “He’s soaking it all in, man. He’s learning. He was a great addition for us. He’s going to do great things this year. I can’t wait to see what he does, man. But he’s a young guy that’s hungry, that’s starving for it. I can’t wait to see what he does.”

There are no pads worn during the offseason program, so McDonald made the impression that he did without being able to truly put his physicality on display. He joins a pair of veterans the Texans like in starters Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai in the DT rotation.

Veteran Naquan Jones is among a group of reserves that also includes youngsters Junior Tafuna and Kyonte Hamilton as well as rookie Dominic Bailey.

Defensive end Logan Hall will also rotate in on the interior.

Kamari Lassiter: Kayden McDonald ‘The One’

McDonald will help plug up the middle of the Texans’ run defense, which ranked fourth in 2025, but he can also bring the lumber, landing among teammate Kamari Lassiter’s list of heaviest hitters on the roster.

“We got some heavy hitters. I don’t know. I feel like that’s like picking a needle out of a haystack. Because you’ve got Will, Danielle [Hunter], Rank. You got [Jalen] Pitre. I didn’t even look at the D-line yet. I’m still on the D-line. You got our young bull from O State [McDonald]; he’s the one. Everybody, he’s the one,” Lassiter told “Second Guessan?” host Garrett Williams in June.

“Then when you get to the linebackers, you’ve got a Hen Dog [Henry To’oTo’o], Azeez [Al-Shaair].”

Lassiter gave the title to Pitre, who has “a lot of hats [bodies/big hits].”

That McDonald was already able to crack the list is encouraging for the Texans, as is the consistent praise about what he brings to the table. There is still a long way to go until the regular season, with training camp looming as McDonald’s next opportunity to prove himself.