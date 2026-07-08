Texans Stand Alone After Making Critical $190 Million Investment

The Houston Texans boast two of the NFL’s top edge defenders in Pro Bowlers Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr.

The duo has been wreaking havoc together for the past two seasons. They are both locked in for two more. That sets the Texans up well, as long as their dynamic twosome can remain on the football field.

They have so far, and the results have been crystal clear.

Texans’ Danielle Hunter & Will Anderson Jr. Form Unique Duo

Anderson (third) and Hunter (sixth) both claimed spots in a poll of NFL personnel, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, making the Texans the only team with two players in the top 10.

Both improved their slotting from the year prior, too.

“Anderson’s steady improvement over three seasons elevated him to the top tier. He was tied with Las Vegas’ Maxx Crosby in the voting but won the tiebreaker by getting more top-five votes,” Fowler wrote on July 9. “Anderson creates havoc.”

An unnamed NFC scout argued that Anderson was still “underrated to a degree,” adding that he is a “true three-down force multiplier.” Another said Anderson has exceeded their expectations.

The Texans signed Anderson to a four-year, $150 million contract extension this offseason.

“This year’s voting served as an appreciation of sorts for Hunter’s career. Not a major factor in past years’ voting, Hunter garnered top-five votes on more than half the ballots this time around,” Fowler wrote.

“Mid-career injuries slowed Hunter, but he has produced 43.5 sacks across the past three seasons, quite the statement as he enters his 30s.”

The Texans inked Hunter to a one-year $40.1 million extension ahead of the 2026 offseason.

An unnamed NFC executive called Hunter “one of the best power rushers of all time.” A coordinator from the conference argued Hunter is the most “underrated dominant player” they have seen, calling him a “total force.”

Texans Rebuilt Depth This Offseason

Anderson and Hunter have garnered plenty of attention for the Texans, but general manager Nick Caserio also worked to revamp the options behind Houston’s star tandem.

Gone are Denico Autry and Derek Barnett, with free agent signings Dominique Robinson and Logan Hall replacing them. Holdovers Dylan Horton and Solomon Byrd are still on hand, as is rookie undrafted free agent Sabastian Harsh.

No other Texans player had more than 5.0 sacks behind Anderson and Hunter in 2025.

The star duo produced 27 of the Texans’ 47 sacks. And while their effectiveness can also be a limiting factor for those behind them, the Texans could use more production from their reserves.

Texans Among Top-10 in EDGE Spending

The Texans are still getting a solid return on their $190 million investment in Anderson and Hunter, but they are certainly starting to feel the drag of Caserio’s successful roster building.

Houston ranks 10th in EDGE spending, per Over The Cap.

That figure does not include Hall, whom OTC considers an interior lineman, but the Texans list as a defensive end. Notably, Houston had to adjust some contracts to create space and get under the salary cap heading into the 2026 offseason.

That trend figures to continue next offseason, too, with OTC projecting the Texans to be more than $35 million over the limit.