Texans Projected to Make Surprising Decision on $37 Million Starter

This offseason, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio once again went to great lengths to address the offensive line. Just a few months later, the Texans’ top football decision-maker could have a significant change of heart regarding Ed Ingram.

That would inevitably mean changing plans at multiple spots, at least judging from what the Texans showed during the offseason program.

But a new prediction looms particularly large for the former Minnesota Vikings draft pick.

Texans Expected to Bench Ed Ingram in Favor of $16M Replacement

ESPN released a ranking of rosters around the NFL, with the head coach DeMeco Ryans’ group coming in 17th, which would have been striking enough were it not for the seemingly glaring omission of Ingram from the Texans’ projected starting lineup.

In his place at right guard, the outlet listed former Cleveland Browns starter and Texans 2026 offseason pickup Wyatt Teller.

The Texans signed Teller to a two-year, $16 million contract in free agency.

Ingram received a three-year, $37.5 million deal ahead of free agency. He started 14 regular-season games and both postseason contests for the Texans in 2025. Despite being one of two players widely projected to retain his spot, Ingram did not make ESPN’s cut.

In an article published on July 6, ESPN’s Mike Clay singled out the Texans’ offensive line as their “biggest weakness” following the offseason.

Clay called it “perhaps the NFL’s shakiest” group and “a major concern.”

He expected Ingram and veteran center Jake Andrews to face competition in training camp. Notably, the Texans’ decision to re-sign Ingram has been one of their more polarizing decisions of the 2026 offseason.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell called it his least-favorite move from the Texans, but The Athletic’s Mike Jones at least projected the veteran for a starting spot with left tackle Aireontae Ersery.

Texans OL Called Out Before Training Camp

The concerns about the Texans’ offensive line go beyond Ingram, whom the team acquired in a trade with the Vikings in March 2025.

Per Clay, the Texans finished the 2025 season “last in run block win rate (68.4%) and 30th in pass block win rate (55.5%) last season. Three 2025 starters — LT Aireontae Ersery (2025 second-rounder), C Jake Andrews and G Ed Ingram — remain, though the latter two will face substantial competition from free agent adds Wyatt Teller and Evan Brown.”

As for right guard, Clay projected that “first-round pick Keylan Rutledge in the mix. Braden Smith was signed as a potential upgrade over Trent Brown at right tackle,” adding that they “can improve in 2026, but there’s plenty of uncertainty.”

However, the Texans’ offseason program presented a different setup.

Intrigue Building Around Texans Training Camp

From left to right, the Texans’ offensive line used most often during the offseason was Ersery, Teller, Andrews and Rutledge splitting duties at center, Ingram, and Brown.

The Texans re-signed Brown ahead of free agency, too. That was before they signed Smith during the transaction window. Smith spent the offseason program rehabbing from an injury, though, leaving Brown to remain with the starters.

Clay projected Brown would start over Smith, but the context at least supports that idea.

It was a similar story at tight end, where Clay projected incumbent Cade Stover over newcomer Foster Moreau.

It would seemingly require a significant shift for the Texans to start someone other than Ingram at right guard this coming season. However, Clay’s projection does provide an interesting baseline for when Ingram and the Texans reconvene for training camp.