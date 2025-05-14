Texans Pro Bowler Sends Clear Message Ahead of Critical Decision

The Houston Texans have made a lot of changes this offseason. Still, one area in which the Texans need consistency is from the pass rush, anchored by five-time Pro Bowler Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson.

Anderson is a one-time Pro Bowler and the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2023.

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson asked the third-year pro about remaining with the Texans in light of recent extensions for Hunter and defensive backs Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre.

“Most definitely, I want to be here the rest of my career, honestly. As long as I can be here, that’s when I want to be here, man,” Anderson told reporters on May 13. “Those guys, they deserve it. They work really hard. They put a lot of hard work into their craft, and you see it on Sunday, and I’m excited to be a part of the team.”

The Texans ranked fourth in sacks in 2024, with Anderson pitching in 11.0, which beat his 7.0 sacks as a rookie to set a new personal best. It was also the second-most on the team behind Hunter, who received an extension in March, putting him on a two-year, $55.1 million deal.

Anderson, who expressed similar thoughts in April, and Hunter are under contract through 2026.

The Texans could also use the franchise tag on Hunter and pick up Anderson’s fifth-year option to keep them together another season, but the latter should have a new deal before then.

Pitre (three years, $39 million) and Stingley (three years, $90 million) were the Texans’ first and second-round picks in 2022. Stingley’s deal could especially interest Anderson; both players were the No. 3 pick in their respective classes.

Will Anderson: ‘Sky is the Limit’ for Texans

Anderson said he was “excited” about the upcoming season, noting that there was “no complaining,” and that the team’s incoming rookies were “fitting right in.” Anderson said it was “very important” for the Texans’ veterans, including himself, to establish the culture.

He insisted the defense, led by head coach DeMeco Ryans and defensive coordinator Matt Burke, maintain its “swarm mentality,” with all 11 players rallying to the ball to make plays.

Anderson believes it is all coming together and could lead to something special.

“I’m not going to lie, ever since that last game, I have to stay composed, man. I just – I love this group so much, man. There’s no other group that I’d rather go to war with,” Anderson said. “I just see the potential of this team, and how great we can be, and the guys we have in the locker room, and the coaches we have, and I just know the sky is the limit for us, man.”

The Texans are going for franchise history this season, seeking their third straight playoff berth for the first time since their inception in 2002. They could also win double-digit games for the first time.

Will Anderson Praises Danielle Hunter

Anderson said it was “awesome” to have veteran defensive linemen Folorunso Fatukasi and Sheldon Rankins.

He had especially lofty praise for Hunter.

“We’re both humble guys, man. We just both love what we do, we both go out there and work, man. And the results are just [from] the hard work we put in throughout the week. And Danielle, he’s been great for me, man. He’s been a great leader for me. He’s been a great big bro for me. And to see his success, and to see him pouring back into all the young guys has really been beautiful.”

Danielle Hunter reflects and looks ahead… pic.twitter.com/kSlfX22wtQ — Landry Locker (@LandryLocker) January 20, 2025

The Texans will likely want to keep the duo together as long as they can, so Anderson’s future and contract are arguably higher priorities than the remaining two years (three with a fifth-year option) on his current four-year, $35.2 million pact may otherwise suggest.

If it follows the same pattern as the 2022 class, the deadline for the Texans to decide on Anderson’s fifth-year option will be open in January and close in May.