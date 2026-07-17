Texans’ Will Anderson Jr. Sends Message on LeBron James After Comments

Houston Texans fans are well aware of the resemblance many have pointed out between star defensive end Will Anderson Jr. and Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, the son of LeBron James.

Anderson has downplayed the comparisons. However, James has not only agreed but took it a step further, embracing the likeness and joking that Anderson was a member of his family.

Anderson reacted to those remarks and had a word of advice for the 21-time NBA All-Star.

Will Anderson Jr. Reacts to LeBron James’ Comments

After seeing and meeting Anderson during a Lakers game, James addressed the resemblance between the Texans star and his son in the locker room.

“It was good to see him. That’s my fourth child. Him and Bronny are twins, and don’t nobody know it. Me and Savannah have been trying to keep it under wraps for a long time,” James told reporters postgame in May. “But nah, no disrespect to his parents, his real parents. Let me not get nothing started. Unbelievable football player, deserving of everything that he’s got, and it was definitely dope to see him. Definitely dope to see him.”

Anderson responded in kind.

“Usually I would feel offended if another grown man called me his son,” Anderson said while smiling during an interview with Sports Illustrated from the ESPY’s that was shared on X on July 17. “But I was like, ‘It’s LeBron James, so that’s G.O.A.T.ed.

“I’m cool with that. I don’t mind being LeBron James’ son.”

Of course, the resemblance only goes so far. Anderson is listed at 6-foot-4 and 243 pounds, while the younger James checks in at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds.

WAJ: LeBron Should Come to Texas

Anderson was also asked for his take on James’ free agency, which has so far held up the NBA in ways that the Texans star or the NFL at large has rarely seen.

However, rather than persuade James to relocate to the Texans’ city of Houston and the Rockets, Anderson pushed for the veteran to head nearly three hours west and join the San Antonio Spurs.

“I think the San Antonio Spurs,” Anderson said with conviction.

James would team up with former No. 1 overall pick and phenom Victor Wembanyama. The move would pair two of the NBA’s greatest genetic marvels–if not the greatest–of the modern era.

The Spurs reached the NBA Finals this past season, too. The Rockets finished fifth in the Western Conference. However, they were eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs. Still, pairing James with Rockets star Kevin Durant would scratch a long-standing itch for them and fans.

Will Anderson Jr. Praised Parents After Making NFL History

James’ remarks about Anderson’s parents were on the mark, with the Texans EDGE lauding their influence on him throughout his life.

Anderson made the remarks after he signed a historic, three-year, $150 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history in terms of his average annual salary.

He has delivered on the field and continues to do so off it as well.

Anderson–a devout Christian who, like many Texans players, is open about his religion–spoke at San Quentin prison as part of ministry efforts in February.