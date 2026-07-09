Rival Shares C.J. Stroud Shade as Texans QB’s Comments Resurface

One of the most polarizing moments of C.J. Stroud’s career came long before the Houston Texans’ quarterback struggled during the 2025 postseason. In fact, many attribute it to being the cause of what has been back-to-back years of regression.

It was Stroud’s postgame interaction with Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

Williams recently reignited the debate around that moment with Stroud. He also highlighted comments the Texans star made about him and the Bears in the past.

Caleb Williams Breathes New Life Into Bears-Texans Postgame Interaction With C.J. Stroud

During an interview with USA Today Sports in 2024, Stroud was asked whether he believed the Bears would retain Justin Fields over selecting Williams with the first overall pick of the draft. The Texans star said, “They should, if they’re smart. But, you know…”

Presented with a reminder that it was the Bears, whose QB history was a subject of consternation before they selected Williams, Stroud said, “You said it,” while laughing.

That clip replayed at the start of an edit that Williams shared on TikTok on July 7.

Not only were those comments included, but so was a shot of Stroud and Williams’ postgame interaction after their head-to-head matchup in 2024. Stroud and the Texans won that contest, defeating Williams and the Bears 19-13.

However, more attention was given to Stroud telling Williams something on the field and the Bears QB’s countenance during the exchange.

Texans Took Heat Over Post About Bears’ Caleb Williams

Stroud downplayed the moment between himself and Williams, saying he told his counterpart to avoid taking big hits and keep going. Williams, who won the 2022 Heisman Trophy over Stroud, cut down his sacks in Year 2, snapping the Bears’ playoff drought of four seasons in the process.

Stroud and Williams shared the stage on a panel at an event for Fanatics last year.

Both laughed when Stroud joked that he was unsure if Williams “likes my advice” when asked directly if he had any to offer the third-year QB.

Williams also recently remarked during an appearance on “Pardon My Take” that he enjoys seeing all of the edits about him and the Bears. He said that he often shares, reacts, and bookmarks them for later.

Still, the timing of the repost–the original video was posted in June–stands out for Stroud.

The Texans’ social media team attempted to share a reminder of that game amid the news of Williams landing the Madden cover. Fans in the comments of that post pointed out the uncertainty around Stroud and the upward trajectory Williams is on.

However, it should be noted that Fields, now a backup with the Kansas City Chiefs–his fourth NFL franchise since being the 11th overall pick in 2021–is an Ohio State alum like Stroud.

C.J. Stroud in Unfamiliar Territory With Texans

Stroud and the Texans’ win over Williams was lost in the edit. The video included highlights from the Bears star’s breakout second season. It also noted his being featured as the cover athlete on EA Sports’ Madden NFL 27.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has already acknowledged planning Williams’ extension.

Stroud, meanwhile, is under contract with the Texans through 2027 after Houston picked up his fifth-year option. But in reality, he faces an uncertain future beyond 2026.

The Texans have expressed confidence in Stroud, but their inaction has spoken louder than their words. It is a different reality than what Stroud faced after his Offensive Rookie of the Year-winning season or Year 2.