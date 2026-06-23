C.J. Stroud Gets Clear Notice Amid Texans Reality Check: ‘Not an Overreaction’

It remains to be seen whether or not the Houston Texans have plans for C.J. Stroud beyond the next two seasons of his contract, including his fifth-year option. But the reality is that Stroud’s future with the Texans is in his own hands.

Stroud battled inconsistency and a head injury last season.

This offseason, he has made several personal changes that carried over into the Texans’ offseason program that both sides hope mesh well with the team’s changes around him.

C.J. Stroud On Notice After Texans’ Decision

ESPN’s Dan Graziano highlighted the idea that 2026 is a “make-or-break year” for Stroud with the Texans, and said it is “not an overreaction.”

“There are few, if any, teams that are as aggressive and early with their veteran contract extensions as the Texans,” Graziano wrote on June 23. “But Stroud does not have an extension, and this means something.

“Yes, the Texans picked up his fifth-year option for 2027 … it would have been silly not to do so. They have to pay him only $31.6 million in total over the next two years. But the hesitancy by this team in particular to extend Stroud when he first became eligible for an extension speaks volumes. If Stroud has a disappointing season in 2026, it’s not ridiculous to wonder if the Texans will be looking into other options next spring.”

Stroud has received strong support from from Texans coaches, management, and ownership.

“The team can say anything it wants about believing in Stroud and viewing him as its QB of the future,” Graziano wrote. “Absent an extension, though, that’s just talk. It’s clear the Texans want to see more before committing, and that puts Stroud under as much pressure this year as just about any quarterback in the NFL.”

Stroud has made it clear that he wants to remain with the Texans and that he feels he has earned an extension with what he has done so far in his career.

C.J. Stroud Needs Texans’ Offseason Plan to Pan Out

Stroud does not have to do the kind of heavy lifting some of his peers do, with the Texans boasting one of the best rosters in the NFL and coming off one of what CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards ranked as the 10 best offseasons in the league.

In the June 22 article, Edwards noted the changes to the offensive line, anticipated return of Tank Dell, and additions of Kayden McDonald and Reed Blankenship to a stellar defense.

Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. form a “top dynamic duo,” per CBS Sports’ Carter Bahns.

“The Texans have a championship-level defense. On offense, C.J. Stroud has to rebound from a tough 2025,” Pereles wrote on June 22. “One of the best ways for him to do that is the Texans’ investments on the offensive line (Keylan Rutledge, Braden Smith, Wyatt Teller) and at running back (traded for David Montgomery), paying dividends.”

Pereles noted that the Texans were “30th in rushing success rate” during the 2025 season, shifting some of the spotlight from Stroud to Montgomery and the revamped O-line. Still, Stroud was, is, and will be the Texans’ biggest storyline without an extension.