Bills’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson Calls Out ‘Lie,’ Reveals Truth About Texans Exit

The Houston Texans made a bold decision, cutting offseason trade acquisition C.J. Gardner-Johnson three game into the 2025 regular-season campaign. Gardner-Johnson was, of course, coming off a Super Bowl-winning season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He was expected to solidify the other safety spot opposite Calen Bullock, while the Texans play Jalen Pitre at nickleback, another position at which the outspoken veteran has thrived.

It did not work out, but the reasons had been largely under wraps, until now.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Calls Out ‘Lie’ About Texans Tenure

Head coach DeMeco Ryans simply cited doing what was in the best interest for the team, while C.J. Stroud downplayed any friction with Gardner-Johnson in the Texans’ locker room.

However, reports emerged following his departure claiming that the now-Buffalo Bills safety had blown multiple assignments, called out teammates over their contracts, complained about his role, and requested a trade.

Gardner-Johnson categorically denied those allegations.

He called them a “lie,” per The Athletic’s Tim Graham on June 26, adding he “never said s***” about teammates’ deals and questioning “why the f***” he would while on a $33 million contract.

Instead, Gardner-Johnson told Graham, his tenure with the Texans got off to a rocky start in training camp when he got into a verbal altercation with someone associated with team ownership.

The Texans “declined to comment,” per Graham, but Gardner-Johnson asserted that did it.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Reveals Real Reason for Houston Exit

Gardner-Johnson particularly takes issue with the idea that he is a cancer in the locker room, something Stroud’s remarks corroborate about the defensive back’s time with the Texans.

That is part of why he believes the interaction with the unnamed individual sped up his clock.

“If y’all going to cut me, cut me,” Gardner-Johnson said. “But I’ll give nobody reasons to cut me. I haven’t. I don’t. I’m not a cancer. There’s nobody in this locker room that says, ‘Chauncey’s a problem.’ The media loves me. The only thing that’ll do it is something that triggers somebody that has a say in the building that can alter somebody else’s mind. That happens every time.

“That’s how I got (cut) in Houston. One person that’s not technically a part of the organization called me a B-word at Greenbrier. I get out my body; he says something to the GM, and the next thing I’m cut.”

The Texans cut ties, but Gardner-Johnson is still on their books, counting $5.6 million as a dead cap hit in 2026. He could also exact his revenge soon enough.

The Texans will visit Gardner-Johnson and the Bills to open the 2026 regular season.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Spoke Candidly About Former Teammates

Gardner-Johnson initially landed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2025 after the Texans cut him, but he ultimately stuck with the Chicago Bears after getting cut for a second time in less than a month.

During his time with the Bears, Gardner-Johnson acknowledged possibly rubbing people the wrong way.

However, he framed it as accountability.

“I hold people accountable that don’t want to be held accountable,” Gardner-Johnson told Clocker Sports in December 2025. “And I’m not throwing no shade. I just feel like if we’re going to be at this level of football, we should be able to see eye to eye, especially if we want the same thing: championship.”

At that time, Gardner-Johnson cited his faith for keeping him focused enough to produce in most of his stops, projecting good things for a Bears team that led the NFL in interceptions (he had 2 INTs) and made the playoffs for the first time in four years.

Gardner-Johnson is reunited with former Bears teammate DJ Moore, who vouch for him in Buffalo, but still faces uncertainty ahead of training camp.