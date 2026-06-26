Nick Caserio Gets Blunt Message About Texans’ Roster Before Training Camp

The Houston Texans have one of the best rosters in the NFL, by most accounts, but general manager Nick Caserio’s group could also stand to be bolstered in some key areas, particularly with all that they have put on C.J. Stroud’s plate heading into the 2026 season.

In fact, the Texans are banking on previous investments, which could mean a glaring need went overlooked this offseason.

That would undercut all that Caserio has built with the Texans.

Nick Caserio Gets Frank Messaage About Texans’ Roster

Caserio assembled what was the NFL’s No. 1 overall and No. 2 scoring defense in 2025, but offense had–and has–more question marks, and that remains the case.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell ranked the Texans’ offensive skill players 24th in the league heading into the 2026 season. That is a 10-spot drop from their 2025 ranking and 20 spots lower than Barnwell ranked them in 2024.

There are even issues with a bona fide No. 1 receiver Nico Collins, largely due to injuries.

Collins missed two games during the 2025 regular season. He also missed their loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional Playoffs, all due to concussions.

“If he is going to be sidelined for about 20% of the season, it limits what his ceiling can be for the Texans,” Barnwell wrote on June 25. “And if Collins isn’t on the field, this isn’t a scary group of playmakers.”

Barnwell noted “there are reasons to be optimistic about Jayden Higgins.”

However, Higgins and fellow 2025 draftee Jaylin Noel “both produced slightly below-average yards per route run marks,” while “it’s tough” to count on Tank Dell returning to form.

Barnwell pointed out the lack of “explosive plays” or red-zone threat from tight end Dalton Schultz, who exited the loss to New England with an injury. Some of that is on Stroud, who failed to overcome the shortcomings of the Texans’ roster in the postseason.

The Texans hope their trade for David Montgomery takes some of the burden off Stroud.

Barnwell expressed some concern over the veteran tailback, noting he was good for the Detroit Lions but could struggle in Houston behind their line after showing possible signs of decline.

Texans’ Offseason Praised

While Barnwell offered a dose of reality, Caserio’s work on the Texans’ roster this offseason has also drawn strong praise.

USA Today’s Tyler Dragon ranked the Texans’ offseason fifth-best in the NFL. Dragon cited the Texans’ offensive line and Montgomery. He also returned to the undeniable fact that the team will only go as far as Stroud takes them.

“The offense’s success is contingent on C.J. Stroud’s improvement,” Dragon wrote on June 24. “Stroud’s regressed since a record-setting rookie campaign, but the Texans say they are enthusiastic about Stroud’s work ethic this offseason, with general manager Nick Caserio saying the passer has “had a good approach and a good attitude.”

Dragon believes in the Texans’ improvements.

That bodes well for Stroud. He is still waiting for Caserio to show the same faith in him that the executive has in several other Texans players. That is with a contract extension.