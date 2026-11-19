The Houston Texans are once again turning to Reed Blankenship.

That news comes amid another critical update from the other side of the Texans’ Week 11 showdown with the Indianapolis Colts on “Thursday Night Football.”

“A couple of updates regarding the secondaries for tonight,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer reported on X on November 19. “For the #texans Reed Blankenship will be back in at safety next to Calen Bullock.”

Blankenship operated behind starter M.J. Stewart in Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns.

The 2024 Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagle and 2026 Texans free agent pickup logged two snaps on defense and 12 on special teams, per Pro Football Reference.

Blankenship has already logged more special teams reps in his first season with the Texans than in each of the past two seasons with the Eagles. He has also allowed career-highs in completion percentage and passer rating.

Stewart, who has started 16 times in 104 career games, did not fare much better in Week 10.

The Texans signed Blankenship to a three-year, $24.7 million contract in free agency this past offseason.

They cycled through safety options last season, including Stewart after parting with another former Eagles Super Bowl champ–2025 offseason trade acquisition C.J. Gardner-Johnson– three weeks into the campaign.

Notably, Blankenship was making his return from a two-game absence due to a concussion.

The Texans may have been letting Blankenship get his legs back under him, with head coach DeMeco Ryans noncommittal about him or Stewart this week.

“It’s all flexible,” Ryans told media members during his first media session of the week on November 16, when he asked directly if the switch was something that could extend beyond that contest.

Colts Downgrade CB Sauce Gardner Amid Texans’ Decision on Reed Blankenship

Palmer’s note on Blankenship’s return to the Texans’ starting lineup was the second bit of intel provided.

“For the #colts Sauce Gardner (left calf … again) won’t play tonight I’m told,” Palmer posted.

This will be the second contest of the season that Gardner has missed. The Colts also ruled out bookend Charvarius Ward, which bodes well for the Texans’ passing attack. The Texans are also getting David Montgomery back for this contest, which could take some pressure off, too.