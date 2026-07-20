Texans Rookie Wide Receiver Gets Tremendous Vote of Confidence

The Houston Texans have yet to make a veteran addition to their wide receiver room, and rookie Lewis Bond is taking advantage of that reality.

It is still early in the process, particularly for a player selected in the sixth round of the 2026 draft like Bond was. However, he received a significant vote of confidence ahead of his first NFL training camp that bodes well for what comes next.

Moreover, the praise comes from thee Texans’ best player at the position, Nico Collins.

Texans’ Lewis Bond Gets Strong Words From Nico Collins

Collins attended a charity event for Texans offensive lineman Ed Ingram’s charity, and fielded a question that led the two-time Pro Bowler to drop Bond’s name. Bond was not the only name mentioned.

Collins also specifically noted excitement for 2023 draft picks and fellow wideouts Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson.

Still, the mention stood out, given what the Texans have lacked for C.J. Stroud.

“I’m excited for Tank to get back. Lewis in there; Hooping Louis by, man. I’m excited for–and Hutch, man. I’m excited for entire receiving corps, man. I feel like there’s so many opportunities, so many playmakers, bro. Whoever get their opp, just know that they’re going to shine,” Collins told reporters on July 18.

“I feel like that’s the beauty of it, that’s what you want. That’s the type of receiver room, that’s the type of player or teammates you want. Anybody who can go on that field and go get you whatever you need. Can’t wait. Whole receiving room just a bunch of dawgs. And we all gonna push each other, gonna get better every single day during this camp, man, and get ready to score touchdowns, bro.”

Collins is coming off three straight 1,000-yard campaigns, and he noted that he was healthy ahead of training camp after being limited during the Texans’ offseason program.

However, the Texans have more questions than answers behind him, and Bond could help.

Texans Navigating Uncertainty at WR

Collins’ injury history has put a spotlight on the rest of the Texans’ wide receivers, and both second-year picks Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel are both expected to take steps forward in 2026. But neither is the kind of short-area target the Texans have lacked, while Bond could be.

The Texans attempted to remedy the situation with veteran Christian Kirk last season. He finished the year having played in 13 regular-season games (and both playoff tilts).

Kirk is now a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

Houston still has three-time Super Bowl champion Justin Watson, but he played in three regular-season contests and one of their postseason games. Incumbent Jared Wayne has two receptions for 20 yards in his career, while newcomer Jha’Quan Jackson has a 1-8-0 line.

Dell is the wild card and the only other Texans wide receiver with NFL experience. He is also returning from a devastating knee injury and has not played since the 2024 season.

Bond has an opportunity to build on his strong impression during the Texans’ training camp.

Whether or not the young playmaker is ready to step up for the Texans will play out on the practice field, starting on July 21 for the team’s rookies. Collins and the Texans’ veterans will report for camp on July 28.