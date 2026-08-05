Texans Get Bad News About Versatile Young Running Back

The Houston Texans have suffered their first setback in their revamped running back room, specifically with young veteran British Brooks. Any issue is worrisome. But Brooks is a versatile player for the Texans and, arguably, one of their unsung heroes.

The silver lining is that he is not dealing with a long-term issue.

However, the Texans will indeed be without him for multiple days of practice in training camp over the next several weeks.

Texans RB Room Suffers Setback With British Brooks

Brooks, 26, is a former undrafted free agent who is entering his third season with the Texans and in the NFL.

He put in work this offseason to be more effective, making the news even tougher.

#Texans running back and special teams ace British Brooks broke his hand in practice, per a league source, and underwent surgery,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 5. “Outlook is a three-week recovery.”

Brooks has 18 carries for 80 yards in his career, setting career-best marks with 17 totes and 78 yards during the 2025 season.

However, his production is only a fraction of how Brooks provides value for the Texans.

“Since May, the Texans have had a growing list of injuries to key depth contributors,” Toro Times’ Clayton Anderson posted on X on August 5, reacting to Brooks’ injury and noting Houston is without linebackers and fellow special teamers E.J. Speed and Jake Hansen.

“While Brooks (and even Hansen) might be back sooner rather than later, these injuries early on are concerning to say the least from a roster finalization standpoint.”

Texans RB Room Takes Early Hit

The Texans are not hurting for running backs. They traded for David Montgomery this offseason, adding him to recent draft picks Woody Marks and Jawhar Jordan.

The Texans also have undrafted rookie free agents Noah Whittington and Josh Pitsenberger. But none of their other options have the size that Brooks does, and none of them double as lead blockers when the offense calls for it.

That is to say nothing of Brooks’ special teams contributions.

While Brooks has a minor role in the Texans’ offense, he is a core special teamer, logging 56% and 66% snap shares in 2024 and 2025, respectively, per Pro Football Reference.

This story will be updated shortly.