New Details Emerge After Texans Change Plans With $72 Million Starter

New and pertinent details have come to light in the wake of the Houston Texans’ recent decision to restructure the contract of Super Bowl champion offensive tackle Trent Brown, their massive 6-foot-8, 380-pound starter on the right side.

Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti posted on X on September 16, “The #Texans beefed up OT Trenton Brown’s incentive package for 2026, increasing the maximum payout from $1.5M to $2.5M.

“Brown took 41% of the snaps last season.”

The news of the Texans’ decision to revise Brown’s deal first emerged on September 4, but the specific structure had remained unclear. Ginnitti’s update notes Brown has $500,000 triggers for playing time at 50%, 55%, 60%, 65%, and 70%.

“Trent Brown signed a revised contract with the Houston Texans,” Over The Cap’s Troy Chapman reported in a post on X on September 9. “No change to his cap charge or initial cash flow. The new contract added additional incentives on top of the original $1.5 million in playtime incentives.”

Trent Brown Contract Details Paint Telling Picture for Texans OT

Brown re-signed with the Texans this offseason, agreeing to a one-year, $5.5 million contract during the 2026 offseason before free agency began.

Brown was a seventh-round pick, drafted 244th overall by the San Francisco 49ers in 2015.

He started seven games for the Texans during the 2025 regular season, and one game in the playoffs, beginning and ending the campaign injured. That led the Texans to explore outside options, and they eventually signed Braden Smith to a two-year, $20 million pact in free agency.

However, Smith has battled injuries since arriving and failed to secure the job, landing on injured reserve, while Brown has been a constant since the offseason program.

Brown has battled injuries in his career, too, though, so the Texans are gambling either way.

The revision to Brown’s deal clearly indicates the Texans are hoping to incentivize him to do whatever he can to stay healthy this season. Week 1 was a good start, but Brown has not started a full regular-season slate since the 2022 season with the New England Patriots.

Brown won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2018, at a time when Texans general manager Nick Caserio was an executive in New England.

But the veteran was at his healthiest during the 2022 season with New England.

The Texans need that version, and having him in the lineup at RT in Week 1 was an encouraging start. It is just that–a start–though, and the Texans will need to work with Brown to keep him on the field in 2026.

Trent Brown Among Texans’ Top OL in Week 1

Pro Football Focus grades are subjective (and currently under fire over having to explain the discrepancy in their grade for Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams), but they provide a snapshot for context.

PFF graded Brown as the Texans’ sixth-best pass blocker in Week 1.

However, he was their third-best offensive lineman in that regard, checking in behind only second-year left tackle Aireontae Ersery and new center Evan Brown.

Trent Brown has also played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders in his career. Brown has started 104 of the 111 games that he has appeared in during his career so far, and the Texans hope to add another 17-plus to that tally.