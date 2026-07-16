Insider Dishes After Texans Pro Bowler, Versatile Teammate Get Good News

The Houston Texans have been well-represented in ESPN’s rankings of the top-10 players at every position, closing out this year’s reveal cycle with Calen Bullock and Jalen Pitre both cracking the list.

However, there was a disparity in their rankings.

Bullock made the top 10 outright, while Pitre garnered an honorable mention. However, it was clear that both players are highly regarded around the league.

Calen Bullock, Jalen Pitre Close Out Texans’ Run

Bullock finished 10th, with the Texans free safety graduating from his spot in the “honorable mention” group of last year.

His highest ranking on any ballot was second, while at least one voter left him off theirs entirely, underscoring how subjective these lists–one of the more prevalent offseason exercises–inherently are.

Pitre also took a step up from last year, with ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler explaining the results.

Post-safety ball skills always more coveted/rare,” Fowler reported on X on July 16, “which is why Bullock > Pitre despite Pitre’s impressive production.”

According to Fowler, Bullock fills the bills as “one of the brightest young ball hawks in the league, and is “a free safety in every sense, with the insider noting his 86.6% alignment rate at least 8 yards down the field.

His 9 career interceptions and improved tackling helped garner some love for the top five.

“He’s probably an adequate-to-average tackler, but his range is elite,” an unnamed NFL coordinator said, per Fowler in the initial report on the poll, published on July 16. “So I value that superpower. I’d rather you take the ball away and just be an adequate tackler than the other way around.”

As for Pitre, one NFC scout said, “He’s a nickel but can play safety. Don’t think he gets nearly enough credit. Would love to have him.”

Indeed, the Texans list Pitre as a safety on their official website. However, the former Baylor Bears standout played 559 of his 853 total snaps in the slot during the 2025 regular season, per Pro Football Focus.

Texans ‘Reached’ for Versatile Heavy-Hitter

Notably, the Texans selected Pitre one round ahead of where NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected him to go in the 2022 draft. At the same time, he has been precisely the kind of player the analyst profiled him as, save for his ability to carry his unique role from college to the NFL.

The Texans rewarded their dynamic playmaker with a three-year, $39 million contract extension that he begins this season.

As for Bullock, whom the Texans drafted within Zierlien’s projected range, his payday is coming.

He is heading into his third NFL season, a time when NFL players typically make a significant leap in performance. Bullock already has a Pro Bowl on his resume, but as an alternate. That does not hold any weight like being an original selection would.

Bullock will be extension-eligible during the 2027 offseason, as will Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter, an honorable mention at his position.

Lassiter also has a Pro Bowl selection to his credit, but again as a replacement.

How the Texans handle Bullock and Lassiter’s respective contract situations, with three other highly paid players in their secondary–Pitre, All-Pro corner Derek Stingley Jr., and 2026 free agent signing and Super Bowl champion Reed Blankenship–already will be worth monitoring.