Texans Urged to Follow Through on Telling C.J. Stroud Comments

The Houston Texans are in an interesting position with quarterback C.J. Stroud. While the Texans have repeatedly expressed their confidence in Stroud and excitement about the upcoming season, their actions have left an air to the contrary.

Stroud is under contract through 2027 after the Texans picked up his fifth-year option. However, that simply kicks a long-term decision down the road.

It is a complex issue, but one Houston has framed in a manicured way.

C.J. Stroud Gets Support as Texans’ Decision Looms

Commentary around Stroud and the Texans has been out of sync with what those within the organization have said.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton called Stroud the Texans’ “most important” extension decision, an understatement, given the position that he plays, Houston’s investment in him as the No. 2 overall pick in 2023, and the lack of a sure-fire replacement on the roster.

The Texans could put all of the speculation to bed by simply backing up their words with actions.

“NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport believes Houston will work on an extension with Stroud next offseason,” Moton wrote on June 20.

“Unless the Texans consider moving on from him, they can get a deal done before the start of the 2026 campaign. CEO Cal McNair told reporters that the team is ‘fully committed’ to the 24-year-old signal-caller. The organization can show that by signing him to a massive extension. Houston has won at least 10 games and two division titles in three seasons with Stroud as its starting quarterback.”

Texans general manager Nick Caserio has expressed confidence in Stroud, but did note in April that he wanted to see improvement from the fourth-year passer. Caserio has been non-committal beyond 2026 for Stroud, but he shot down the idea of trading the Texans’ QB.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has praised Stroud’s efforts during the offseason program.

Stroud, meanwhile, has consistently expressed his desire to remain with the Texans, but recently took a stronger stance about feeling that his resume already warrants a new deal.

Texans Taking Potentially Costly Gamble

The Texans’ decision to hold off on an extension for Stroud has come amid new deals for teammates Azeez Al-Shaair and Will Anderson Jr. Houston has also continued to take advantage of Stroud’s rookie deal, remaking their offensive line in back-to-back springs.

That bargain disappears next year, when Stroud’s cap hit will from $11.5 million in 2026 to $25.9 million in 2027 on his fifth-year option.

The latter amount would rank 17th in average contract value among QBs, per Over The Cap.

There are no guarantees the Texans will be able to secure Stroud for less than that on average, and the current trend suggests it is even unlikely. Houston is hedging against over-committing to Stroud and being on the hook when they would rather move on as soon as next offseason.

The rub is that, if the Texans’ offseason changes have the desired impact, Stroud will have the bounce-back season he and they are hoping for.

That will drive up the cost of doing business.

Either way, the Texans are gambling at the most important position in the game. Meanwhile, Stroud will be under the microscope even more than he typically is, looking to lead the Texans to the postseason for the fourth consecutive year.