Texans Get Mixed Message After Significant Roster Decision

Nick Caserio and the Houston Texans hope their efforts to revamp the offensive line for the second straight offseason pay off better than the first, and Braden Smith provides them with good reason to believe that will be the case.

He also comes with a significant red flag, though.

Caserio has been aggressive in assembling the Texans’ roster. However, that comes with inherent risks, especially with veterans in free agency, like Smith.

Texans Get Mixed Messages Over Roster Decisions

The Texans signed Smith, a former second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts, to a two-year, $20 million contract in free agency this offseason. He slots in as their starting right tackle.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell listed Smith’s pact as the Texans’ “best” offseason deal.

Barnwell cited Smith’s standout run blocking and said that the veteran is at least adequate in pass protection. He also noted that Smith’s “2.3% quick pressure allowed rate was right around league average” at RT.

“Getting a veteran who projects to be a solid right tackle for $11 million in cash this upcoming season is a sound move,” Barnwell wrote on May 21, lauding Caserio. “The only downside is availability, as Smith has sat out 16 games over the past three seasons because of various maladies. The Texans did re-sign Trent Brown to serve as their swing tackle, which offers some security, but Brown also has plenty of injury issues in his recent past.”

On the flipside, Brown called the Texans’ decision to re-sign right guard Ed Ingram on a three-year, $37.5 million deal their “worst” move of the offseason.

Ingram, a second-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, started 14 games for Houston in 2025.

“Among the various moves Caserio made up front a year ago, trading a sixth-round pick to the Vikings for Ingram might have been his biggest success,” Barnwell wrote. “There’s a price for which bringing Ingram back would have made sense.

“On this deal, Ingram is earning $15 million in 2026 and getting $5 million of the $9.25 million he’s owed in 2027 guaranteed at signing.”

Barnwell expressed doubt Ingram will “live up to” his contract, saying he would opt for a rookie.

Nick Caserio Rebuilding Texans’ Offensive Line Through Draft

Caserio’s investments in veteran players like Ingram and Smith have been necessary after several draft misses. The Texans also traded former franchise left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders last offseason.

They offset that loss, first with veteran Cam Robinson in free agency, but ultimately with 2025 second-round pick Aireontae Ersery.

This offseason, the Texans selected Keylan Rutledge 26th overall, following a trade to move up.

There has been some speculation about Rutledge challenging Jake Andrews for the starting center job. However, the Texans list him as a guard only. Houston lists veteran free agent signing Evan Brown as both a guard and a center.

The Texans also selected Febechi Nwaiwu in the fourth round of the draft. He figures to compete with former selection Jarrett Patterson behind Ingram and left guard Wyatt Teller.