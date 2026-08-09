Texans Get Strong Words Over Trade After Pro Bowler Suffers ‘Significant’ Injury

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio has worked to remake one of the most critical aspects of the team, the offensive line, over the past couple of years, and it began with a step back–trading Laremy Tunsil–to move forward.

Heading into 2026, Tunsil’s replacement is one of the few sure-fire OL starters.

The Texans moved on for on-field reasons in what Houston Stressans’ Garrett Williams called a “shocking decision” at the time. However, it looks even wiser after Tunsil’s latest injury setback.

Texans’ ‘Shocking Decision’ to Trade Laremy Tunsil Holds Up

“One year later I continue to die on the hill that trading Laremy Tunsil was the right move for the current and future of the Houston Texans,” Apollo Media’s Kush Patel posted on X on August 8 in reaction to the development.

That take came after news broke that Tunsil suffered a catastrophic injury in training camp.

Tunsil, a five-time Pro Bowler whom the Texans acquired in a trade with the Miami Dolphins in 2019, tore his triceps while blocking teammate Odafe Oweh during a practice session.

“Sources to me and @wyche89: #Commanders five-time Pro Bowl LT Laremy Tunsil suffered a torn triceps in practice today during 1-on-1 pass-rush drills. He’ll likely require surgery and will miss at least a significant portion of the regular season,” ESPN’s Mike Garafolo reported on X regarding the ex-Texans star.

“The #Commanders had hoped it wouldn’t be a significant injury but testing this afternoon revealed the extent of the injury. A brutal blow for Washington, which had made Tunsil the highest-paid OL this offseason.”

The Athletic’s Ben Standig said there was “no sugar-coating” the situation.

However, Standig also noted that Brandon Coleman–the starter before Tunsil–is a fine replacement on the “dark timeline.”

And his timeline remains in question, too, with ESPN’s John Keim posting, “If Laremy Tunsil indeed requires surgery, the timeline could be anywhere from 4-6 or 7 months. But more information still needed.”

For the Texans, it is simply a matter of getting out before it was too late.

But Caserio and the Texans are fortunate that Aireontae Ersery, a second-round pick in the 2025 draft, was able to hold up as an NFL left tackle. Otherwise, the trade could be viewed differently.

Nick Caserio Gave Up Interesting Haul

As part of the deal for Tunsil in 2019, the Texans sent what became the No. 26 overall pick of the 2020 draft and the pick that eventually became the third overall selection in 2021 to the Dolphins for the former 13th overall pick in 2016, Tunsil.

The Dolphins subsequently traded both picks. The 26th pick went to the Green Bay Packers, and the San Francisco 49ers secured the No. 3 pick for the following year.

Green Bay used their pick to select Jordan Love.

Love is a quarterback who profiles similarly to Texans QB C.J. Stroud. That is both in their skillsets as capable athletes who prefer to operate from the pocket, taking the top off defenses, and in their polarizing status in the eyes of others in NFL circles, including fans.

Love–who is signed through 2028 on a four-year, $220 million contract, which Stroud figures to surpass on his next deal–is also one of the more polarizing starting QBs in the NFL

Love is 27-20-1 as a starter in the regular season and 1-3 in the playoffs in his career.

On the other end of the spectrum is thee 49ers, who selected Trey Lance with the pick they received. Lance is 2-4 as a starter with 1,289 yards, 5 TDs, and 5 INTs in his career so far. He is on his third team in five seasons.

Laremy Tunsil Trade Set Stage for Current QB Climate

Stroud is 28-18 in regular-season contests, owning a 3-3 mark in the postseason. The two QBs are also fairly close in most areas. Love does have a significant edge in TD passes. He also entered the league three years before Stroud. They became full-time starters the same season: 2023.

Stroud might be somewhere in between the two QB’s taken with picks the Texans once owned. He is far closer to Love than he is Lance.

What that amounts to in terms of a contract extension with the Texans remains to be seen.

Still, it is notable the options the Texans essentially passed on in the five years between the Tunsil trade and landing Stroud. That is especially true, given what ultimately transpired with former Houston star QB Deshaun Watson in that span.

Fittingly, the Watson trade helped lay the foundation for the current Texans, including Will Anderson Jr., whom Houston traded up to select one slot after Stroud.