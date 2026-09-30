C.J. Stroud Does Not Back Off Strong Message for Texans Coach

Heading into a critical Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, C.J. Stroud did not mince words about the Houston Texans offense or coordinator Nick Caley.

Stroud spoke optimistically about getting Nico Collins back after two games out due to a hamstring injury. But he also noted that the Texans must focus on “using our guys in the right way” and “being explosive with the ball in your hands.”

Stroud notably stressed that he likes the communication that they have.

However, he again made numerous references to the need for the Texans to come away with more chunk plays, even while touting his faith in Caley and the offense.

“I think it’s important to take care of the ball and keep the team on the field as much as you can. And I think there’s also a balance of taking risk, but there has to be a controlled aggression,” Stroud told reporters on September 30 in response to his ability to protect the football with 0 turnovers through three weeks.

“I think we can definitely–you can be both sides. You can be super conservative with the ball, not take any risk. Or you can take a lot of risk and just be careless, which I don’t think is smart either. So, you got to be somewhere in the middle.”

Stroud is on pace for career-highs in pass attempts and yards.

However, his completion percentage, touchdown rate, and yards per attempt are also set to hit career-worst marks.

C.J. Stroud Expects More From Texans Offense

Stroud again lauded what Collins brings to the table, but he did not shy away from the Texans’ biggest issue being a lack of pushing the ball.

“The fourth-quarter production that we seen this last game, we can do it in the first and second quarter. It’s just we got to be wanting to do it. So, I think–we’ve had those conversations, and I think we’re doing a better job now, and we’ll do a better job at that,” Stroud said when asked if he was calling for a greater sense of urgency from the offense.

“I’m a front component, just being aggressive, trying to stay ahead of the sticks. Even if that’s checking the ball down for 3, 4 yards, you’re still ahead of the sticks. You’re still moving the ball forward on first, second down, and that’s everybody’s goal.”

Again, though, Stroud went back to being intentional about creating big plays.

“I believe you need explosives. Sustaining drives for 15-plus plays is really tough in the NFL,” Stroud said.

“I think the more explosives that we can obtain to push us down the field a little more, the more aggressive we can be,” the fourth-year QB added. “We’re all a part of it. We all can execute the plays better, we can call better, we can do everything better, and I think we’ll do that.”

Play

The Texans could get starting right guard Ed Ingram back in the lineup this week.

That is just something else working in Stroud and the Texans’ favor as they seek out their first win of the 2026 regular-season campaign.