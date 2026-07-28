Texans’ C.J. Stroud Reaches Out to Super Bowl Champion

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is a man of conviction, and that extends to his relationships with players past and present beyond his teammates.

Stroud sent a message for former NFL star and Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark. Clark’s firing from sports media giant ESPN has been followed by polarizing commentary, both from Clark and others, about the situation.

Stroud did not straddle any fences.

C.J. Stroud Sends Message to Ryan Clark

Clark–a former undrafted free agent who spent time with the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, and Pittsburgh Steelers–was fired in between segments during a taping of a show on ESPN, leading to an outpouring of sentiments.

Stroud is no stranger to adversity, though the Texans star has never been in Clark’s current situation.

Regardless, Stroud shared a message of support for Clark amid his life change.

“@realrclark real one!, one man’s rejection is God’s divine redirection!” Stroud captioned a post on his Instagram story on July 27. “Proud of you bro and always have looked up to u [saluting and “100” emojis] u know what it is.”

Clark has said that individuals at ESPN did like his defending Black celebrities, specifically citing WNBA star Angel Reese as an example.

Critics of Clark’s have celebrated his departure from the flagship network.

Clark’s removal from programming in between segments has sparked layered debates about professionalism in media, as details about the ouster were leaked just ahead of his on-air removal.

Fans in the comments were split, with some commending Stroud for sticking to his principles and by someone’s side, while others chided him for supporting Clark.

C.J. Stroud, Texans Looking to Get Over The Hump

The reactions to Stroud’s comment served as a fitting reminder about the microscope that he is under this coming season. Even in praising the Texans, some often still question Stroud.

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur is taking the Texns to go over 9.5 wins this coming season.

“People underestimate the Texans every year, and I always cash the over,” Tafur wrote on July 17. “Are there still questions about the offensive line and C.J. Stroud? Sure. But the defense is nasty, and I think the acquisition of running back David Montgomery was one of the most underrated moves of the offseason.”

The Texans have won at least 10 games in each of Stroud’s three seasons in the NFL. They won 12 games during the 2025 regular season, only for any goodwill Stroud built up during the campaign to be undone in the playoffs.

In fact, Stroud and the Texans have reached the Divisional Round every season with Stroud at the helm. That makes their hurdle bigger than just this past season.

Stroud has not shied away from the reality that he struggled.

However, his postseason performances have encapsulated his regression over the past two years even better than his regular-season marks. Stroud could have difficulty proving he has turned any corners for the Texans before they reach the postseason.

If and when the Texans get there, Stroud will face even more scrutiny, surrounded by a roster otherwise deemed Super Bowl worthy.