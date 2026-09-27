Texans Get Insider Update on Nico Collins Before Colts Game Announcement

This will mark the second straight absence for Nico Collins this season, but the Houson Texans may be close to coming out on the other side of this latest injury ordeal.

“Texans WR Nico Collins, already ruled out for a second straight week due to a hamstring injury, has ‘a decent chance’ to return in Week 4 vs. the Dallas Cowboys, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on September 27.

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson added further context to Collins’ status update.

Wilson intially reported that Collins’ injury would lead to a multi-week absence, which is exactly what it has turned into. Now, the Texans will try to get their first win of the 2026 regular season without the two-time Pro Bowler.

“#Texans Pro Bowl wide receiver Nico Collins is making progress from Grade 1 hamstring injury, per sources. Out today vs. #Colts, missing second game in a row. Collins’ status for next week vs. #Cowboys is positive while still being determined as activity will ramp up, barring any setback,” Wilson reported in his post on X on September 27.

“Today, receivers are Xavier Hutchinson, Kayshon Boutte, Jaylin Noel, Jared Wayne along with practice squad elevation for rookie Lewis Bond.”

The Texans officially announced Collins was among their inactive players shortly before kickoff. In addition to the receiver, fellow starter and Texans right guard Ed Ingram, along with reserves Jadeveon Clowney, Brevin Jordan, Collin Wright, and Nate Thomas are all inactive in Week 4.

Of that group, Clowney and Ingram are the greatest setbacks. Both are injury-related.

Texans Looking to Notch First Win in 2026 Without Nico Collins

The Texans entered this season 8-11 without COllins since he entered the league. They have fared better without the 2021 third-round pick over the past couple of seasons, but not having their No. 1 wide receiver is inevitably a blow.

The situation is exacerbated for the Texans by the absences of Jayden Higgins and Tank Dell.

Dell, the Texans hope, will make his return to the field some time after Week 4. He has not played since Week 16 of th 2024 regular-season.

Higgins is out for the season due to a torn ACL suffered during a joint practice this preseason, leaving the team short on both experience and talent, even though they are high on the group that will take the field on Sunday.