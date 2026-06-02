Nico Collins Gets Honest Amid Concerning Note From Texans’ OTA

The Houston Texans rewarded Nico Collins with a contract revision this offseason, and the decision is already looking wise, if not still a bit short-sighted.

Collins spoke with the media during the Texans’ second set of organized team activities (OTAs). He was candid about his contract situation, as well as a critical decision that he has made for when he is on the field.

The two-time Pro Bowler also drew attention in a way that could be ominous for the Texans.

Nico Collins Gets Honest After Texans OTA Practice

Collins received a $27 million signing bonus as part of his revised deal with the Texans, and noted that he was “blessed” to be in the position that he is.

“It means a lot, man. It’s a blessing, especially being in this league. Being able to reach a third contract with the same team, it means a lot. That don’t happen often when you look across the league. But it’s definitely a blessing that’s underrated. I can’t even speak more highly about it,” Collins told reporters on June 2.

“Definitely thankful for the organization, the Texans, for giving me this opportunity to come out here another year–another two years–go out there, and show myself, show my abilities. So, I’m blessed for that.”

Collins also addressed the fact that he was not wearing a guarding cap during the session.

Collins missed two games last season due to concussions–one during the regular season and another in the Texans’ AFC Divisional Playoffs loss to the New England Patriots.

“A lot goes into [the decision] regarding your brain. You only get one, gotta take care of it. It’s definitely a thought. But for me, I feel like I just gotta work on my spinal cord, my neck. Just work on my strength in my shoulders and everything around it,” Collins said. “But nah, I can’t wear no Guardian cap as a receiver. I gotta find the ball, track it, everything. So, I just gotta do a better job of shoulder, upper-body exercises. Collarbone, wherever I need to make sure, contact, I’m good … But I ain’t worried about that.”

Collins has missed multiple games in each of his five NFL seasons, making him a talented but risky investment for the Texans long-term. Teammate and Texans safety Jalen Pitre wears a Guardian cap.

New Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs has also worn one for several seasons.

Collins has never shied away from speaking on the importance of taking head injuries seriously, including his own and quarterback C.J. Stroud, so the Texans star’s stance is noteworthy.

Texans Treading on Thin Ice at WR

Collins’ importance to the Texans mitigates a lot of the injury risk that comes with rostering him, and that was the case on Tuesday. He showed well, but ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime raised a red flag about the rest of the Texans’ wide receiver corps.

It also spoke to a potentially greater issue for the entire offense.

“WRs not named Nico Collins struggled getting separation today,” Bien-Aime said in a post on X on June 2. “Passing attack wasn’t great overall.”

Wilson noted that Jaylin Noel had the longest reception of the day, and that it came not from Stroud, but backup Davis Mills. Fellow second-year wideout Jayden Higgins also spoke openly about looking to take a big step in 2026.

It is far too early to be concerned.

The Texans’ progress in the passing game and the group around Collins will continue to be sources of intrigue throughout the process, though.