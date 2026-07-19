Nico Collins Sets Record Straight After Texans’ Eyebrow-Raising Decision

The Houston Texans drew attention during the offseason program for their handling of several players, including two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins.

Collins has established himself as the Texans’ unquestioned No. 1 receiver. Even after their investments through the draft and via trade over the past several seasons, the former third-round pick out of Michigan is set to reprise that role in 2026.

The Texans need him to stay healthy, though, and he cleared the air in that regard.

Texans’ Nico Collins Delivers Encouraging Update

Collins attend an event for Texans teammate Ed Ingram’s foundation on Saturday, and the receiver said that he was “for sure” feeling good heading into training camp. He also said that he was “not at all” dealing with any injuries this offseason.

“Listen to the coaches, listen to the GM. Say, ‘Yes, sir,’” Collins told KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson on July 18. “They told me, ‘Better be ready for camp.’“‘Yes, sir.’”

Collins’ assertion is reassuring, as his activity during the offseason follows another season riddled with injuries, and specifically, concussions. He missed two games during the regular season and then a third in the playoffs.

He has not logged a full regular-season slate yet in his career and has missed multiple games in every campaign.

That he has posted three straight 1,000-yard seasons is a testament to his talent.

It also explains why his status is such a significant situation for the Texans, who are eager to get over their playoff hump of the Divisional Round this coming season. He is not only their most individually accomplished receiver, but also one of their few true veterans.

Collins has endured myriad ailments during his tenure with the Texans, making it difficult to pin down to a particular issue.

Texans WR Room Riddled With Question Marks

Collins leads a room that is deep and talented. But the Texans’ only other receivers with more than three years of experience on the roster is three-time Super Bowl champion Justin Watson. He played in three games last season due to injuries.

Their next options are Tank Dell, who missed all of 2025 due to an injury he suffered during the 2024 season, and fellow 2023 draft pick Xavier Hutchinson.

Dell is not expected to be ready to participate fully in training camp and could miss games.

Hutchinson has steeped up when called upon, but the Texans’ decision to double up on receivers in the 2025 draft with Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel and then add a third receiver in Lewis Bond in 2026 seemingly speak volumes.

The Texans’ passing attack does not have as far to go as their running game. However, they are largely relying on the same group from last season.

That group contributed to the passing game ranking 14th during the regular season.

Collins has to be available for the Texans. Because when he is, he has been productive and one of the few options the Texans can count on to produce at a consistently high level. Any disruption to that could prove challenging to overcome for an extended period.