Texans Expected to Make Telling Decision Regarding Tank Dell

The Houston Texans have waited for more than one full season to get Tank Dell back on the field to, hopefully, provide a spark for what was an inconsistent offense in 2025. However, the long layoff, plus Dell’s injury history, could further delay him.

When healthy, Dell was the Texans’ clear-cut WR2, behind only two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins in the pecking order.

That status is far less certain due to Dell’s circumstances and the Texans’ roster changes.

Tank Dell Expected to be on Strict Plan During Texans Training Camp

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson recounted the devastating nature of Dell’s injury during a video on YouTube, noting that the “only good news” for the Texans playmaker “was that he did not tear his posterior cruciate ligament, and his patellar tendon and his quadriceps were intact.”

Dell has been “diligently working” to get back. Wilson framed his progress as “miraculous.” Still, the Texans will take it slowly.

Aside from two significant leg injuries, Dell is also slight of frame at 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds.

“They will still take per sources a measured approach with Tank at the start of training camp, and that’s because they want to do everything possible to give him the best possible chance for a full recovery, and once he’s out there–as DeMeco Ryans has said–to stay out there. So, how do you avoid him having some kind of aggravated injury? Well, you don’t introduce him to contact too soon. And what that means for Tank, they’ll have him out there, but he’s not going to be necessarily full go,” Wilson said in the July 13 video, citing contact drills as the likely limit.

“What happens in those, when you’re jumping up for the football, you’re jostling for position, and sometimes diving to the ground for the catch, contested catches, that’s when contact–full contact–can occur. And even though they’re not tackling you, there is the chance to have an injury.”

In addition to his devastating knee injury in 2024, Dell also suffered another serios leg injury as a rookie in 2023. The former University of Houston standout is heading into the final year of his rookie contract with the Texans.

Tank Dell Could Land on PUP List

Wilson noted that Dell is “not made out of glass,” but that his injury history is significant and something the Texans will consider as they bring him back.

That was despite Dell asserting “I’ll be ready” for training camp.

“That’s true. He’s being accurate. But as far as [being] full-go, no restrictions, and playing in preseason games, I don’t think they’re there yet. And it will not surprise me, because of that stance and the need for caution, if they don’t take a slower approach with Tank,” Wilson said.

However, Wilson went on to say that Dell “might not play in the preseason games. He might not. So, be prepared for that possibility. He might not play in the first game of the season.”

The Texans could place Dell one of the injured lists.

His return would then depend on when the Texans decide to place Dell on an injured list, and which list he lands on in that situation. The Texans went through a similar situation, albeit far more dire, with Joe Mixon last season. The Texans released Mixon this offseason at his request.

“My prediction is that they would do active 53-man roster without any, necessarily, roster restriction for him. And then afterward, make a decision whether he would might begin training camp directly on the injured reserve list. You can do that, and then you can activate him later. You can designate him for return. So, that means he would miss at least the first four games,” Wilson said, adding that it is a “smart” approach for the Texans to think about.

“It’s one I believe that they will explore, having Dell not play in the opening game against the Buffalo Bills, or against the Cincinnati Bengals, or against the Indianapolis Colts, and waiting, giving him more time.”

Former Texans Coach Called Out Over Tank Dell

Wilson lamented the situation Dell was put in by former Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik that led to his first significant injury. Dell suffered the injury against the Denver Broncos in Week 13 of the 2023 regular season.

“Slowik should have never had him blocking in a confined red zone area like that,” Wilson said. “That made no sense.”

However, Wilson urged fans to “imagine what a fully health Dell” could do.

“If you should have any kind of injury with any of their top four wide receivers–and that is Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Xavier Hutchinson–then you could have Tank step in and give this offense a shot in the arm later. So, that’s a good scenario for all involved. And that’s why I believe that they will operate that way, which is taking their time with Tank, and … doing everything possible to make sure that there is no setback.”

Dell’s second devastating injury was the result of friendly fire from Texans teammate Jared Wayne on a touchdown reception.