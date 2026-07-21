Texans’ Nico Collins Gets Strong Words Amid Notice From NFL

Nico Collins has more than proven how talented he is and, in the wake of his telling remarks about his Houston Texans, has garnered attention from the NFL for it. Collins was a third-round draft pick by the Texans in 2021.

He has undergone coaching changes, multiple quarterbacks, and injuries, but remains one of the most productive players at his position.

This all comes after Collins shared strong thoughts about his Texans teammates.

Nico Collins Gets Strong Feedback in NFL Top 100 Rankings

Collins is coming off his third consecutive 1,000-yard season and back-to-back Pro Bowls with the Texans, and he checked in at No. 58 on the NFL Top 100 Players list for 2026. The list is voted on by players, so it is validation and a major sign of respect for those who earn a spot.

Collins is certainly deserving.

He received lofty praise throughout the highlight package shared on X by the NFL to announce Collins’ selection on July 21.

“He’s one of my favorite receivers to watch, honestly, and study,” Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce said in the video. “He’s big, tall, athletic. Does a great job at the line, winning against press.

“I think he’s one of the most underrated players in the NFL.”

Opposing defenders like Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl appreciate Collins’ game and skill set, too.

“I like Nico’s game,” Curl, whose Rams defeated Collins and the Texans in LA in the regular-season opener last season said in the clip. “He’s a big body receiver, but he can still take the top off the defense.”

Collins had 71 receptions for 1,117 yards and 6 touchdowns during the 2025 regular season.

Collins’ 15.7 yards per reception led all receivers with at least as many catches during the regular season, per Stathead.

“We were kind of holding them down,” Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers said in the video. “And then, I think it was like the last play of the game, and they just threw it up to him. He just makes the catch, and seals the game on us.”

Indeed, the Texans third-to-last play was a 24-yard pass to Collins.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud took back-to-back kneeldowns to close out the contest, a 23-21 victory for Houston.

Even former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin noted “Let’s keep an eye on that ball going to 12 in big moments” during Collins and the Texans’ eventual 30-6 blowout win during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs.

Texans Appreciate Nico Collins

The Texans celebrated Collins making the Top 100 List, saying “The league has spoken” with an emoji of silhouetted person shouting in one post on X and another that said, ““Trust there’s more where that came from” with a shushing emoji.

The latter included a collection of the admin’s favorite grabs from Collins.

Collins also strong praise from Stroud, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

“All right, 12. Big plays, big plays, big plays all day, baby,” Ryans told Collins before the start of a game from last season at the beginning of the video before summing up what the Texans think of the wideout. “Go be you!”

Stingley called Collins “an all-around great receiver.”

“I don’t think anybody can cover him one-on-one. It’s just not possible. It’s really not,” Stingley said. “He got hands, he got speed, he got quickness, he got everything.”

Stingley said that he believes Collins is “top three in the league right now” and echoed Pierce’s sentiments about his teammate not always getting the kind of recognition that his play would otherwise warrant.

Stroud put Collins in the “top five” among WRs.

“When I first got here, I told him, ‘Man, it’s my job to make you a superstar.’ And I think he’s up to that level now,” Stroud said, adding, “Teams are starting to, you know, double them and rotate to them and, you know, give them all that superstar treatment” and that Collins is “ fast, strong, catchability, YACability.”

Stroud cited a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during which Collins made a “super cool play” to haul in a pass the QB “put in a spot only where he can get it.”

Nico Collins Slides in Top 100 Players List

Collins earning a spot among the top 100 players in the NFL in invariably an honor, but his placement also represents a significant slide for the Texans star.

Collins came in 32nd ahead of the 2025 season. That is a 26-spot slide in one season, despite Collins remaining productive for the Texans and, arguably, their only reliable perimeter option last year.

He also missed two regular-season games and the AFC Divisional Playoffs.

Perhaps that is why did not come to mind for the players polled this time around compared to last. Make no mistake, though, Collins remains as impactful as ever for the Texans.