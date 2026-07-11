Texans Get Strong Message About Tank Dell Before Training Camp

The Houston Texans are remaining cautiously optimistic about possibly getting Tank Dell back on the field for the 2026 season.

However, there is some uncertainty about how Dell will look after missing an entire season and then some due to his second major leg injury in as many years. Dell also suffered a fractured left fibula that ended his rookie season early, too.

His speed and suddenness were both key parts of his skill set before the injuries.

Texans’ Tank Dell Gets Strong Vote of Confidence

The Texans selected Dell in the third round of the 2023 draft, the same class that produced starters C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr., and Henry To’oTo’o. Houston missed Dell last season, as their WR corps lacked the kind of explosiveness they counted on him for.

He did not participate in team drills during the offseason program, continuing the uncertainty.

Judging from the sentiments expressed by Ken Staten, aka “Dr. Ken,” who is the owner of Staten Orthopedic & Sports Physical Therapy, concerns about Dell are misplaced.

“The return will be VICIOUS [triumphant emoji],” Staten said in a post on X, including a highlight reel of Dell’s rehab journey and tagging several reporters and content creators in what was essentially an all-points bulletin about his client.

Dell will draw plenty of attention when the Texans open training camp.

The question is whether he can bounce back from significant ligament damage and a dislocated kneecap as well as he did from a broken bone and navigate steeper competition.

Tank Dell Returning to New-Look WR Room

In addition to Dell, the Texans have two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins and added 2026 draft pick Lewis Bond to 2025 selections Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel.

The group includes 2024 pick Xavier Hutchinson, veteran Justin Watson, and several reserves.

“Dell … had been an explosive threat in the Texans’ offense and was a popular outlet for C.J. Stroud. There are suddenly more mouths to feed in the pass game,” CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards wrote on July 8.

“The expectation should not be for Dell to be a high-volume target in his first season back, but the hope is that he can stretch the field and set the table for the rest of his career.”

If Dell is close to his previous form, his return to the top of the Texans’ depth chart should follow.

Tank Dell Has Plenty on the Line in 2026

The 2026 season is a big one for Dell beyond simply getting back on the field with his Texans teammates.

He is in the final year of his rookie contract. The Texans have been so proactive with players who were eligible for new deals. They have held off on Dell. That is especially notable after they extended tight end Brevin Jordan amid his injury issues last year.

Dell has remained confident in his ability to be his typical self on the field.

However, it is all speculation until he is back participating fully with the Texans. The situation is shaping up for him to be on the field from the outset.