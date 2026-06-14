Texans Send Message on Tank Dell After WR Breaks Silence

The Houston Texans are heading into training camp in a good spot at the wide receiver position, even without making any more additions to their roster, including with fourth-year pro Tank Dell.

Dell missed the 2025 season following a devastating knee injury that he suffered during the 2024 campaign. It was the second significant leg injury of his career, and there remains some uncertainty about just what version of Dell the Texans will get once he is back on the field in full.

That time is coming.

Texans’ Tank Dell Delivers Strong Words Amid Recovery

Speaking at an event sponsored by Fanatics at Dick’s House of Sport on Saturday, where he was present alongside Texans teammates Danielle Hunter and fellow wideout Nico Collins, Dell spoke candidly about his optimism for training camp.

“Yeah, I’m ready,” Dell told KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson on June 13. “I can’t wait.”

He was present for the Texans’ offseason program, but he did not participate in drills, be it individual position work or full-team drills.

Dell is a local product, taken in the third round with the 69th overall pick by the Texans in the 2023 draft. He appeared in 11 games as a rookie, starting eight, before breaking his left fibula and undergoing season-ending surgery.

He started 10 of 14 games played in 2024 before he tore multiple ligaments in his left knee.

That injury came on friendly fire from teammate and fellow receiver Jared Wayne. Dell was also shot while in Florida in April 2024, adding off-field tumult to his poor injury luck.

“Felt the aura 10 scrolls away,” the Texans captioned a post on X on June 14 that included a brief clip of Dell on the practice field during the offseason program, highlighted just how highly anticipated the wideouts return is.

“Just to be out there with the team, man, and just to feel the camaraderie, and all the above, just being out there and catching the football from C.J. [Stroud] in being in a team atmosphere, man, it felt so good. Ya’ll don’t understand how long I waited for that. It’s going to be a good year for us. Our No. 1 goal is to be the first team to put a bull on the ring. So, that’s the main focus, is we wanna win the Super Bowl. So, that’s all we’re thinking about,” Dell said reflecting on OTAs.

“It’s been a rollercoaster ride. I have my good days, I have my bad days. But just me, from my trust in God, keeping Him first, and being faithful with God, and just knowing that He could come through for me. I always had a levitated head. I always knew that’s the main thing, and I always kept that at the front of my head. So, yeah, it’s been a rollercoaster ride, to say the least, man. It’s been a journey. But I’m built for it, and I’m ready for it, and I was ready for it. I’m getting through it. And it’s light at the end of the tunnel. So, I’m almost there.”

Tank Dell Shows Appreciation for Houston, Texans

Dell was asked about being back out participating in events like Saturday’s festivities, and his elation over being available after such a long layoff was evident.

“It’s very cool. I love the fans. I love the fans, I love the city, I love the organization that I play for. Man, I love everything about Houston. It was great to interact with the fans, and be close, and get to touch them, and hug them, and sign autographs for them–all of the above,” Dell said.

“I love it.”

Dell also spoke candidly about his support system. It begins with “God first,” and then his family. But Dell also lauded what the Texans did for him, saying “it means the most”.

“It’s been a great ride, a great journey. They held me down from the jump. Anything I needed, I could go in there and talk to them about it. Especially DeMeco [Ryans]. His No. 1 rule–one of his No. 1 rules–is his door is always open. You can talk to him about anything. Like I’ve stated before in the past, he’s a player’s coach,” Dell said.

“You can really talk to DeMeco about anything, and he’ll be there for you. So, they just held me down from the jump. It’s been awesome, and I just thankful to be in the situation I was in. I’m thankful to be playing for the Texans.”

Tank Dell Gets Clear Message

In addition to Ryans, who lauded Dell’s approach to his rehab before the 2026 offseason program began, Dell also cited Texans general manager Nick Caserio, and wide receivers coach Ben McDaniels.

Caserio and Ryans both downplayed any need for Dell to rush his process at this point and expectations for him when he does get back.

McDaniels echoed those sentiments and expressed excitement about Dell’s eventual return.

“Looking for him to be Tank. He’s been working really hard to get back to what he knows he is and can be. It’s been a long process and he’s still at it. The process isn’t over. It doesn’t need to be over. He’s working all summer and he’ll be working hard to get himself as healthy as he can as he can be and we’re excited for him to be ready for training camp.” – McDaniels told Wilson on June 11.

“This has been a long build. He’s fought like crazy. He’s extremely determined to get back healthy and run around and impact the game like he knows he can, like we know he can. We’ll be excited for training camp to start.”

In addition to Collins at WR1, the Texans have young options Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Xavier Hutchinson, rookie Lewis Bond, and veteran Justin Watson, allowing patience with Dell.