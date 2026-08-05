Texans Send Message Amid ‘Big News’ About Tank Dell

Patience was the name of the game for the Houston Texans when it came to fourth-year wide receiver Tank Dell this offseason.

Dell, sidelined since late in the 2024 season, has been working his way back from a devastating knee injury over the past year-plus. It was the second significant leg injury he has had, but totally different from his first, a fracture suffered during his rookie season in 2023.

It is still early in his process, but Dell took a big step on Wednesday.

Texans Send Message About Tank Dell

Dell avoided landing on one of the various injured lists heading into training camp. The Texans hoped Dell would be able to participate sooner rather than later.

That is why his presence on Wednesday drew attention.

“Big news for the Texans offense? Tank Dell will practice in pads for the first time since his injury,” ESPN’s Jane Slater posted on X on August 5. “This will be the most he’s done post a number of major surgeries.”

The Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander echoed the sentiments, while Dell appeared in full pads ahead of practice, signaling the encouraging development.

“[No. 1 emoji/Dell’s jersey number] out here [flame emoji],” the Texans posted on X on August 5.

Dell did some individual drills and caught passes from C.J. Stroud, “like old times,” as Alexander noted in a separate post. The receiver then moved over to the side during team periods to work with a trainer.

Dell, who turns 27 in October, was the 69th overall pick of the 2023 draft.

Tank Dell Making Significant Strides

He has tallied 98 receptions for 1,376 yards and 10 touchdowns so far in his NFL and Texans career. The question that the Texans must find the answer to is whether Dell is the same player.

He tore multiple ligaments in addition to dislocating his kneecap on an injury that he got due to friendly fire from fellow Texans receiver Jared Wayne. Wednesday was a promising next step for Dell, but he still has boxes to check.

The Texans will almost certainly want to see how his knee responds to increased activity.

Nevertheless, he is clearly inching closer to a return after being away from on-field activities for nearly eight months.

The Texans’ wide receiver room is deeper than when he last suited up in a game, but Dell and Stroud had a strong connection before the former’s injury. That they have been able to rediscover that chemistry as Dell recovers is intriguing for their outlook.