Tank Dell Gets ‘Major’ News Amid Texans’ Roster Shake-Up

The Houston Texans are on the verge of training camp, and there has already been an encouraging development for wide receiver Tank Dell.

Dell missed all of last season recovering from a significant leg injury, the second of his career, and the Texans took a cautious approach with him during the offseason program, hoping to ensure that he is fully healthy before returning to a full workload.

Pending an update from head coach DeMeco Ryans, Dell is trending in the right direction.

Texans’ Tank Dell Gets Good News Amid Roster Shuffle

Dell, a third-round pick in the 2023 draft, was a favorite target of quarterback C.J. Stroud before his injury. Despite the Texans taking a slow approach, Dell has shown several videos of himself working back.

The Texans offered an encouraging sign that Dell is indeed closer to returning than ever.

“The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Non-Football Injury list: Jaylin Noel,” ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime reported in a post on X on July 28. “They also have placed the following players on the Physically Unable to Perform list: LB E.J. Speed, S M.J. Stewart.”

Bien-Aime added, “No WR Tank Dell. Major development in his return,” underscoring the significance of the Texans’ inaction.

Dell is at 98 receptions, 1,376 yards, and 10 touchdowns in his Texans career so far.

He is also in the final year of his rookie contract. That adds another significant layer to Dell’s situation with the Texans, who certainly missed his dynamic presence on the football field last season.

This story will be updated shortly…