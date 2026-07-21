Texans’ Tank Dell Draws More Attention After Turning Heads

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was a difference-maker when he was healthy.

However, he was last on the field in December 2024 and has been limited in what he can do while working his way back from his second significant leg injury. Dell suffered two different injuries, which could bode well for his prospects of overcoming his latest setback.

He has shown well in what he has been able to do, though, setting the stage for a training camp in the spotlight.

Tank Dell Lands on Watchlist Before Texans Training Camp

Dell suffered his injury on December 21, during the Texans’ 27-19 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, tearing multiple ligaments and dislocated his kneecap. Still, despite his layoff, Dell is one of the more intriguing playmakers on the Texans’ roster entering training camp.

That is, of course, assuming he can get back close to what he was before the injury.

ESPN’s Ben Solak listed Dell among the injury situations that he is monitoring heading into training camp, particularly with the continued development of Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel.

“Videos of Dell cutting and running routes have trickled onto social media. Dell wants to go, and understandably so. Not only has he not played football in over a year, but the Texans also invested heavily in wide receiver in his absence,” Solak wrote on July 21

“Dell was seeing about 70% of the snaps per game in 2024, serving as the No. 3 to Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs in an 11-personnel-heavy offense. In coordinator Nick Caley’s system, which runs more tight ends and fullbacks, Dell would see his snap participation decrease before we even consider any decline from his long absence.”

Solak argued that Dell’s “blazing speed” will allow him to remain “an impact player.”

“Any significant snaps from Dell, should they accompany a Year 2 breakout from Higgins or Noel, will give the Texans a suddenly deep and diverse wide receivers room,” Solak wrote.

NFL Sends Reminder About Tank Dell

Solak’s take requires Dell being able to bounce back, but the NFL certainly believes he is an impact player when he is right.

“What a difference Tank Dell makes for the @HoustonTexans offense [flame emoji],” the NFL posted on X, including some highlights and reactions from some of his teammate to his play on the field.

Dell has tallied 1,376 yards and 10 touchdowns on 98 receptions in his career.

The Texans can and are expected to take a cautious approach with Dell, thanks to Collins, Higgins, Noel, and their depth options on the expanded roster.

That could include missing games during the regular season to protect him from himself and ensure he is as healthy as can be, at which point Dell would still need to knock the rust off in live game action before he looked like himself.

If he does, great.

If not, Dell–a former Houston Cougars standout–and the Texans could be heading for difficult decisions with the wideout in the final year of $5.7 million his rookie-scale contract.