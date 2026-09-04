Texans Agree to Deal With Fan-Favorite Wide Receiver

The Houston Texans have reached an agreement on a revised contract with fan favorite and fourth-year wide receiver Tank Dell.

“WR Tank Dell agreed to a 1-year, $1.7M restructured contract with the #Texans that includes $1M guaranteed,” Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti reported on X on September 4, “providing Houston $1.979M of cap/cash savings for the upcoming season.”

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson noted the deal includes a “$500,000 signing bonus,” noting Dell was “previously due $3.624 million in final year of rookie deal with $3.967 million salary-cap figure”

Now, his cap hit is “$1.988 million” with a “$1.145 million” base salary.

Tank Dell Gets Familiar Treatment

Dell, who turns 27 in October, was the 69th overall pick of the 2023 draft. He had over 700 receiving yards as a rookie, and then over 50 catches in Year 2 with the Texans. Dell is a friend and favorite target of quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The receiver has not played since late in the 2024 regular season, and he has agreed to help provide salary cap relief rather than face the possibility of the Texans cutting ties with him.

This is not the first time the Texans have redone a player’s deal, even in light of an injury.

They signed tight end Brevin Jordan to an extension during the 2025 campaign, despite his being out for the season before it ever began. This offseason, the Texans cut ties with Jordan, but they brought him back to their 53-man roster.

The Texans paid Jordan and defensive end Dominique Robinson a $25,000 bonus for making procedural moves at their expense, per Chapman on September 3.

Dell is sidelined through at least Week 4 after going on injured reserve, designated to return.

Tank Dell Decision Draws Attention to Demoted Starter

Dell had received a raise on his contract via the “proven performance escalator (PPE),” which led to questions about another Texans player, former starting center Jake Andrews, who is now a backup but set to count $3.67 million against the Texans’ salary cap in 2026.

That is more than either of the two options to replace him, rookie first-round pick Keylan Rutledge ($3.5M) and Evan Brown ($2.4M), the latter of whom is penciled in ahead of him.

“The Texans had four players on their 4th year with the PPE raise,” Chapman noted in a separate post on X on September 4. “Two of them received revised contracts ([Jake]Patterson and Dell). Andrews and [Xavier] Hutchinson were the other two. I am surprised the team couldn’t work out a revised deal with Andrews.”

Dell racked up 1,376 yards and 10 touchdowns on 98 receptions over his first two years.

It is unclear what he is as a player after such an extended layoff. By the time he can return, 652 days will have passed since he last took the field competitively. And Texans general manager Nick Caserio suggested that could very well still be an optimistic timeline.

What is the Proven Performance Escalator?

Over The Cap notes “Article 7, Section 4 of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement governs the PPE,” and that is establishes three qualification levels:

The Level One PPE is earned if a player participates in a certain percentage of a team’s offensive or defensive snaps in two of his first three seasons, or averages that percentage of offensive or defensive snaps over his entire first three years. For 2nd round picks, the average is 60%, and (as was the same in the 2011 CBA) for 3rd-7th round picks it is 35%.

The Level Two PPE is earned if a player participates in at least 55% of a team’s offensive or defensive snaps in all of his first three seasons.

The Level Three PPE is earned if a player is selected to a Pro Bowl on the original ballot (not as an alternate) in any of his first three seasons.

The site continues, “Players eligible for the PPE will see their fourth year base salary escalate.” They also note that escalation is “based upon the restricted free agent (RFA) tenders for that season,” listing the following: