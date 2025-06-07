Texans Fans Claim Will Anderson Jr. as a Young NBA Player’s Doppelganger

In just two seasons, Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. has already established his status as a franchise cornerstone. He did not suffer the dreaded sophomore slump, as proven by his 11 sacks and 16 tackles for loss in 14 games.

With a new season coming, Anderson showed his enthusiasm for football when the Texans recorded him arriving for OTAs.

However, as he savors his preparations for year three, Texans fans can’t help but point out that he resembles Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James. Here are some comments that support this observation.

Thought this was Bronny lol — OBA 🏧 (@1_un_known_) May 30, 2025

Why does He look like Bronny's updated version? — HBK (@HBKL7) May 30, 2025

Of course, the comments were made in jest, and Anderson’s father named his son after himself. However, the comparison between Anderson and James stops at an alleged physical likeness because they have contrasting career trajectories.

Anderson is the undisputed leader of the Texans’ defensive line and possibly the entire defense. Pro Football Focus also recognized his excellence when they included him in the Top 25 NFL Players Under 25 list. PFF’s Jonathon Macri wrote, “Anderson improved upon his excellent debut season with a top-10 PFF overall grade (88.8) for the position in 2024. … Anderson also improved his run defense in Year 2, cracking the top 10 in PFF run-defense grade (81.1) for the first time in his career.”

Meanwhile, Bronny James is still finding his footing in the National Basketball Association. While he did have his moments, such as his 17-point performance against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 20, he did most of his work with the NBA G League’s South Bay Lakers.

Will Anderson Jr. is Sharpening the Saw with a former Defensive Player of the Year

Continuous improvement in Anderson’s game can make him a strong candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. As he strives for that accolade, he engaged in an offseason training with 2023 DPOY Myles Garrett.

In a video courtesy of the Texans and uploaded by the TJ Sports USA YouTube channel, Will Anderson Jr. said about that experience and his connection with the Cleveland Browns’ star defensive end, “He’s a funny guy. I love him to death. And the relationship that we’ve built over these last couple of years, it’s been awesome. His work ethic is crazy, and I’ve learned so much from him. Just how to take care of my body, eating right, sleeping right, nutrition, all those types of things.”

Anderson admitted that while the workout was generally good riddance, their competitiveness still surfaced. However, what’s more important is that the former Alabama standout has a mentor who has done what he’s aspiring for.

Anderson Shares Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans’ Message This Offseason

In an interview with NBC Sports’ Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison last May 14, the one-time Pro Bowler shared what third-year head coach DeMeco Ryans emphasized to set a tone for his players.

Anderson said, “I really think it’s just taking that next step and just being fundamentally sound. The biggest thing he’s been harping on his how much better you can get at your technique, especially during this time where everything is slowed. Everybody has time to really know how to run the play.”

Those improvements will be put to the test once Houston’s 2025 NFL season starts. In addition to personal upgrades, going past the AFC Divisional Round will be a tangible sign of progress for the Texans.