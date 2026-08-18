Texans Defender Gets Honest About Fernando Mendoza Before Raiders Game

The Houston Texans will host the first overall pick of the 2026 draft, Fernando Mendoza, and the Las Vegas Raiders in their second preseason game, giving linebacker Aiden Fisher a chance to reunite with his former college teammate.

Fisher and Mendoza won the CFP National Championship together at Indiana in 2025.

Less than one year later, the friends will face off, first in a joint practice on Tuesday. Then again during their preseason showdown, and Fisher is looking forward to it.

Texans LB Aiden Fisher Tells Truth About Fernando Mendoza

Fisher spoke with KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson in comments published on August 18, and the seventh-round Texans pick did not mince words about his former teammate-turned-rival, Mendoza, ahead of their joint practice and game against the Raiders.

Fisher made it clear Mendoza is now an opponent.

“That’s one of my best friends. We had a great run last year,” Fisher said, per Wilson, “but now it’s competitors. We haven’t really talked much this week. We’ll talk a little bit after.”

With a couple of days in between the joint practice and the game, the two friends will be the closest they have been since turning pro (in terms of proximity), and there will be radio silence between them.

That does nothing to diminish their friendship, though.

“I’m excited for him. I think he’s done a great job in the way that he’s developed and handled himself. It’s been really fun to watch and be a part of. In terms of practice and stuff, it would just be two competitors, and then we’ll save all the hugs and conversations for after,” Fisher said, per Wilson.

“We’ll definitely meet up at some point, share some words. Obviously we’re in a competitive field, but, at the end of the day, when you care about somebody, they’re one of your best friends, and you’ve been through some hard times and good times with them, you don’t turn your cheek on them just because you’re a competitor. So it’ll be great to see him, and I’m excited for it.”

Mendoza is the Raiders’ QB2 behind four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins, while Fisher is a fourth-stringer. So, it is unclear how much run the two friends will get against one another.

Raiders-Texans Joint Practice Expected to be ‘Competitive’

Fisher and Mendoza are set for a spirited day in the Texans’ and Raiders’ joint practice, and not just because of their friendship, with the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander advising to “expect this to be a competitive” environment.

“This is a big week for the Houston Texans, who host a joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday,” Alexander wrote on August 18, noting, “The Texans’ opponent — the Raiders — haven’t been a good team in recent years, but they have talent at nearly every spot from Ashton Jeanty to Brock Bowers, to Maxx Crosby and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

“And they have a new coach in Klint Kubiak — the son of former Texans coach Gary Kubiak — who won a Super Bowl last season as the Seahawks‘ offensive coordinator.”

The Texans narrowly defeated the Raiders 23-21 in Week 16 last season.

The Raiders and Texans have both experienced turnover since then–including drafting Mendoza and Fisher, respectively–but there are plenty of players on both sidelines who have a clear recollection of that tightly contested showdown and are eager to run it back.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans notably challenged his team after a lackluster preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.